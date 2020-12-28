IBPS SO Cut Off 2020: Check here Expected Cut Off for Prelims Exam & Previous Year Cut-off Marks

IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam was conducted online on 26th December 2020. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2020 appeared for the exam to get recruited as Specialist Officer (SO) to the posts of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari in the participating public sector banks. IBPS seeks to fill 647 vacancies under the IBPS CRP SPL-X recruitment drive. Candidates can check here the expected cut-off marks for the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam. In this article, we have guesstimated the IBPS SO Cut Off 2020 on the basis of the difficulty level of exam. Also, look at the previous year cut off marks for IBPS SO preliminary exam.

Candidates who will obtain the IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2020 will get shortlisted for the IBPS SO Mains 2020 examination. The IBPS will reveal the official cut off marks along with the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020. Till then, have a look at the IBPS SO Expected Cut Off marks here along with the factors that determine the cut off marks:

Factors affecting IBPS SO Cut off 2020

Following factors determine the IBPS SO cut-off for the prelims exam:

- Total Number of vacancies

- Number of candidates who appeared for exam

- Difficulty level of exam

- Previous Year Cut-off Trends

Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS SO Prelims 2020

In IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam, a total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were asked. The IBPS SO Question Paper 2020 was different for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari and IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer. The overall difficulty level of exam was Moderate. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at IBPS SO Expected Cut-Off 2020 below:

Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 125 Marks) General 92-95 EWS 90-93 OBC 85-90 SC 80-85 ST 75-80 PwD 65-75

Note: There will be sectional as well as overall cut off in the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam. The official prelims cut off marks will be released category-wise and section-wise.

Previous Year's Cut Off for IBPS SO Prelims 2018

Here are the sectional cut off marks for the IBPS SO Prelims 2018 exam:

Section Total Marks Cut off General SC/ST/OBC/PwD English 25 4.75 2.50 Reasoning 50 15.25 10 General Awareness / Quantitative Aptitude 50 16.75 11.50

Have a look at the category-wise IBPS SO 2019 cut off marks for prelims exam: