IBPS SO Cut Off 2020: Check here Expected Cut Off for Prelims Exam & Previous Year Cut-off Marks

IBPS SO Cut Off 2020: Have a look at expected cut off marks for the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam that was held online on 26th December 2020. We have guesstimated the IBPS SO Cut Off 2020 here on the basis of the difficulty level of prelims exam along with previous year cut off marks.

Created On: Dec 28, 2020 15:21 IST
Modified On: Dec 28, 2020 15:21 IST
IBPS SO Cut Off 2020

IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam was conducted online on 26th December 2020. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2020 appeared for the exam to get recruited as Specialist Officer (SO) to the posts of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari in the participating public sector banks. IBPS seeks to fill 647 vacancies under the IBPS CRP SPL-X recruitment drive. Candidates can check here the expected cut-off marks for the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam. In this article, we have guesstimated the IBPS SO Cut Off 2020 on the basis of the difficulty level of exam. Also, look at the previous year cut off marks for IBPS SO preliminary exam.

Candidates who will obtain the IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2020 will get shortlisted for the IBPS SO Mains 2020 examination. The IBPS will reveal the official cut off marks along with the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020. Till then, have a look at the IBPS SO Expected Cut Off marks here along with the factors that determine the cut off marks:

Factors affecting IBPS SO Cut off 2020

Following factors determine the IBPS SO cut-off for the prelims exam:

- Total Number of vacancies

- Number of candidates who appeared for exam

- Difficulty level of exam

- Previous Year Cut-off Trends

Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS SO Prelims 2020

In IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam, a total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were asked. The IBPS SO Question Paper 2020 was different for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari and IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer & HR/Personnel Officer. The overall difficulty level of exam was Moderate. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at IBPS SO Expected Cut-Off 2020 below:

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 125 Marks)

General

92-95

EWS

90-93

OBC

85-90

SC

80-85

ST

75-80

PwD

65-75

Note: There will be sectional as well as overall cut off in the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam. The official prelims cut off marks will be released category-wise and section-wise.

Previous Year's Cut Off for IBPS SO Prelims 2018

Here are the sectional cut off marks for the IBPS SO Prelims 2018 exam:

Section

Total Marks

Cut off

General

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

English

25

4.75

2.50

Reasoning

50

15.25

10

General Awareness / Quantitative Aptitude

50

16.75

11.50

Have a look at the category-wise IBPS SO 2019 cut off marks for prelims exam:

Category

Cut off Marks

Gen

89.88

SC

81.25

ST

70

OBC

87.50

Visually Impaired (VI)

70

Hearing Impaired (HI)

49

Intellectual Disability (ID)

48.25

Orthopaedically Challenged (OC)

83.38

 
