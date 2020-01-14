IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020 Released along with IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Score Card @ibps.in, Check Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released SO Mains Admit Card 2020 along with the prelims scorecard on its official website. All those who have qualified in IBPS SO Prelims 2020 can download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020 from the official website.

The link for downloading IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020 and IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Score Card will be activated from 14 January to 25 January 2020. Candidates can directly access both links in this article.

IBPS SO Mains 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 January 2020 at various exam centres across the country which will have 60 questions of 60 Marks. The duration of the exam will be 45 minutes while for Rajbhasha Adhikari, the duration will be 1 hour.

Online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of Objective and Descriptive Test while for other posts the test will be objective type only. The tests for all posts will be conducted only. Candidates can download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020 along with the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Score Card by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Score Card and IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the requisite credentials on the scorecard link or admit card link and click on the submit button.

The admit card or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the scorecard and admit card for future reference.

Download IBPS SO Mains 2020 Admit Card Link

Download IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Score Card Link

Candidates are required to carry the call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy on the day of the exam. Candidates can download their IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020 Released along with IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Score Card by clicking on the above link.



