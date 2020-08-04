ICAI Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Project Officer and Project Officer Posts, Apply @icai.org

ICAI Recruitment 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Project Officer and Project Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (12 August 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 days (12 August 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

ICAI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Officer - 14 Posts

Assistant Project Officer- 6 Posts

ICAI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountant with above-mentioned minimum post-qualification and working experience in any Statutory/Regulatory/Professional Body/PSU/ Industry.

Age Limit for Project Officer and Assistant Project Officer Posts

Project Officer - 18 years

Assistant Project Officer-10 years

Pay Scale for Project Officer and Assistant Project Officer Posts

Project Officer - 3.25 Lakh

Assistant Project Officer-2 Lakh

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ICAI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Assistant Secretary-HR, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, I.P. Marg, New Delhi 110 002, superscribing on the envelope ‘Application for the post of applying for so as to reach within 15 days (12 August 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Latest Government Jobs:

Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 58 Vacancies Notified for PA/SA, Postman & MTS Posts against sports quota

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019, 180 Vacancies Notified, Apply online @aai.aero

Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020 Online Application ongoing @csbc.bih.nic.in for 720 Forester and Forest Guard Posts, Opportunity for 12th pass