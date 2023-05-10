ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2023 Out @iari.res.in, Check Latest Update Here

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced the mains exam dates for the post of Assistant on its official website-iari.res.in. Download the pdf here.

ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2023 : ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced the mains exam dates for the post of Assistant on its official website. According to the short notice released, ICAR-IARI will be conducting the Assistant mains exam on June 21, 2023 tentatively. All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the post of Assistant can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of ICAR-IARI-iari.res.in.

However, the pdf of the mains exam schedule for the Assistant posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2023





As per the short notice released, the Assistant Grade (Main) examination is scheduled to be conducted on 21st June 2023 (tentatively). The pdf of the short notice is available on the official website.

The short notice further says, " With reference to Notification No. 2-1/2022/Rectt. Cell/Administrative (CBT) dated 07/05/2022 and notice no. 2-2/2022/Rectt. Cell/Administrative (CBT)/Result dated: 03-02-2023, it is informed that the Assistant Grade (Main) examination is scheduled to be conducted on 21st June 2023 (tentatively). All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the IARI website (www.iari.res.in) for updated information."

ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2023: Overview

Organization Name ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Post Name Assistant Number of Posts 462 Tentative Mains Exam Date June 21, 2023 Selection Process Prelims Exam Mains Exam Skill Test



Earlier, ICAR-IARI had launched the recruitment drive for the total 362 Assistant posts including 391 for Assistant (ICAR Institutes) and 71 for Assistant (Headquarter). Selection for these posts is to be done on the basis of three stages including Prelims Exam/ Mains Exam followed by Skill Test i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

All those candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for the post of Assistant are able to appear in the mains exam which will be held on June 21, 2023.

You can download the detailed mains exam schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

