Integral Coach Factory ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 876 Apprentice Posts @pb.icf.gov.in

Integral Coach Factory (ICF)  has invited online application for the 876 Apprentices   posts on its official website. Check ICF recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2022 12:38 IST
Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has invited online application for the 876 post of Apprentices on its official website - pb.icf.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit their ICF Apprentice Application on or before 26 July 2022. 

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th with Science and Maths with min 50% marks with National Trade Certificate can apply for Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2022. 

Notification Details for ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 :
NOTIFICATION NO. APP/01/2022 

Important Dates for ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 July 2022 

Vacancy Details for ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Apprentices-876 

Eligibility Criteria for ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Ex-ITI 
Fitter, Electrician& Machinist: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50%
marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above. 
Carpenter, Painter& Welder: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.
Programming and System Admin. Asst.: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Asst. issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.
Freshers    
Fitter, Electrician & Machinist :Should have passed Std X (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent. 

Carpenter & Painter: Should have passed Std X (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent. 
Welder: Should have passed Std X (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent. 

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Age Limit for ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification:
15 to 24 years. 
Age of the candidate will be reckoned as on 26.07.2022. 
The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms. 

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-pb.icf.gov.in on or before 26 July 2022.

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in ICF Recruitment 2020?

There are total 876 posts are available for various trades under Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification.

What are the Important Dates for ICF Recruitment 2020?

26 July 2022 is the last date to apply online for Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2022.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for ICF Recruitment 2020?

Candidates having 10th with Science and Maths with min 50% marks with National Trade Certificate can apply for Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2022.

What are the Jobs in ICF Recruitment 2020?

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways is recruiting for the 876 post of Apprentices in different trades.

