ICG AC Admit Card 2023: Check Indian Coast Guard Exam Date and City at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG AC Admit Card 2023: Get Direct Link to Download ICG Assistant Commandant Exam Date and City and Check Call Letter Details Here.

ICG Admit Card 2023: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) announced the exam date and city for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC). Candidates who have applied for Indian Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2023 can check the exam date and name of the exam city by login into the official website. The official website reads, "Exam Date and name of Exam City for Assistant Commandant 01/2024 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam."

The candidates can log in to the link given below and check their individual exam date, time and city. They can plan their travel accordingly.

The admit card will be released only 72 to 48 hrs prior to the date of the exam. The candidates can download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card through the Candidate login. The same would also be mailed on the registered E-mail ID of the candidate.

How to Download ICG Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023 from the official website with the help of the steps given in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the website of ICG - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Candidate’ Login

Step 3: Provide your details such as email ID and password

Step 4: Download ICG AC Admit Card 2023 and bring it to the exam centre

ICG Admit Card 2023: Items to Bring to the Exam Centre

At the time of the exam, candidates must bring the following mandatory documents at the examination center positively failing which your candidature will be canceled: -

Valid original Photo identity proof as submitted in application/ mentioned in E-admit card. 01 coloured back-to-back printout of E-admit card (black & white not allowed). 02 in no. passport-size colour photograph with similar facial features as uploaded in the online application

ICG AC Stage I will be conducted online mode at various centers all over India. There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions for the 400 mark. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark each for each incorrect answer. The duration of the exam will be of two hours and the medium of the test paper will be English