ICG AC Result 2022 (Out): Download CGCAT 01/23 Link Here

ICG AC Result 2022 has been announced by the Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

ICG AC Result 2022 Download: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has uploaded the result of the Stage 1 CGCAT 2022 for the post of Assistant Commandant. ICG AC Stage 1 was held in the month of March for a huge number of candidates. Such candidates can download the Indian Coast Guard AC Result by visiting the official website or clicking on ICG AC Result Link.

ICG has conducted the exam for recruitment of Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer for General Duty, Commercial Pilot Licence (Cpl-Ssa) And Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) under 01/2023 Batch.

What is After ICG AC Result ?

Qualified candidates are required to appear for Stage-II {Preliminary Selection Board (PSB)} which is scheduled to be held from 27 June to 7 July 2022 at Noida, Mumbai/Goa, Chennai and Kolkata centres. Candidates will be screened through the Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception &Discussion Test (PP&DT). The CCBT will be in English only and will be of objective type. During PP&DT the candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English. However, they are free to speak in Hindi if they wish to do so. The Stage-II examination is only of qualifying nature i.e. either Pass or Fail.

How to Download ICG AC Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of ICG - https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and Click on ‘Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)’ Go to 'Click Here given against 'ICG RESULT FOR CGCAT 01/2023 BATCH IS DECLARED'. Now, it will redirect you to a login page where you are required to provide your email ID and Password and Login Download Indian Coast Guard Result 2022 Check Your Marks

Uploading of documents for stage II of CGCAT 01/23 is extended till 1700 hrs of 17 Jun 22. [Click here] || I