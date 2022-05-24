ICG Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for Coast Guard North West Region

Headquarter Coast Guard Region, North West is hiring for Group C Posts. Candidates can apply for Lascar and Store Keeper Post.

ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Headquarter Coast Guard Region, North West has issued a notification for the recruitment of various Group C Posts Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial such as Lascar and Store Keeper. Candidates can apply can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper (21 May to 27 May 2022).

ICG Group C Notification and Application Fom Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper (21 May to 27 May 2022)

ICG Group C Vacancy Details

Lascar Group C Non Gazetted Non-Ministerial - 3 Posts (UR)

Store Keeper Group C Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial - 2 Posts (UR - 1, EWS - 1)

ICG Group C Salary

Lascar Group C Non Gazetted Non-Ministerial - Rs. 5200-20200 plus Grade Pay Rs. 1800

Store Keeper Group C Non Gazetted Non-Ministerial - 2 Posts (UR - 1, EWS - 1) - Level 2, Rs. 19900

Eligibility Criteria for ICG Group C Posts

Lascar - Candidate should be 10th class passed and should have three years of experience in service of boat

Store Keeper - Candidate should be 12th class passed and should have one year experience in handling stores

Age Limit:

Lascar - 18 to 30 years

Store Keeper - 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for ICG Group C Posts

The selection will be made on the basis of a written exam. The candidates who clear the written exam will be called for a trade test.

How to Apply for Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

The application should be sent by only ordinary post to the ‘Commander Headquarter, Coast Guard Region (North West), Post Box Number 09, Sector 11, Gandhinagar, Gujarat - 382010.