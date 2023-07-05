ICG Recruitment 2023 For Various Civilian Posts: Check Eligibility, How To Apply And Selection Process

ICG has invited online applications for the 10 Civilian Posts on its official website. Check ICG Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICG Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited online applications for the various Civilian posts including Civilian Motor Transport Driver(OG), Motor Transport Fitter (Mech), Multi Tasking Staff (Motor Transport Cleaner) and others in the Employment News (01-07) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 14, 2023.



ICG Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 01, 2023

Closing date of application: August 14, 2023

ICG Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Civilian Motor Transport Driver(OG)-01

Motor Transport Fitter (Mech)-02

Multi Tasking Staff (Motor Transport Cleaner)-02

Multi Tasking Staff (Mali)-01

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)-02

Multi Tasking Staff (Sweeper)-02

ICG Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Civilian Motor Transport Driver(OG)-

(i) Matriculation or equivalent pass.

(ii) Valid Driving license for both Heavy and Light motor vehicle.

(iii) Should have at least 02 years' experience in driving motor vehicles.

(iv) Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to repair minor defects in vehicles)

Motor Transport Fitter (Mech)-

(i) Matriculation or equivalent pass.

(ii) Two years' experience in automobile workshop.

Multi Tasking Staff (Motor Transport Cleaner)-

(i) Matriculation or equivalent pass.

(ii) Two years‟ experience in mechanical workshop.

Multi Tasking Staff (Mali)-

(i) Matriculation or equivalent pass.

(ii) Two years‟ Experience as Mali in any nursery or organisation.

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)-

(i) Matriculation or equivalent pass.

(ii) Two years‟ Experience as office attendant.

Multi Tasking Staff (Sweeper)-

(i) Matriculation or equivalent pass.

(ii) Two years‟ Experience in cleanship in any recognised firm.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICG Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Civilian Motor Transport Driver(OG)-Between 18 to 27 years of age

Motor Transport Fitter (Mech)-Between 18 to 27 years of age

Multi Tasking Staff (Motor Transport Cleaner)-Between 18 to 27 years of age

Multi Tasking Staff (Mali)-Between 18 to 27 years of age

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)-Between 18 to 27 years of age

Multi Tasking Staff (Sweeper)-Between 18 to 27 years of age

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



ICG Recruitment 2023 PDF







ICG Recruitment 2023:



Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts and send the filled application with all the necessary attachments as mentioned in the notification to the address by ordinary/speed post only within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, i.e. till 14 Aug 2023-The Director General, {For PD(Rectt)}, Coast Guard Headquarters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase II, Industrial Area, Sector-62,Noida, U.P. – 201309.



