ICMR Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor (Medical) Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply Till July 30

ICMR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the 15 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) at BMHRC, Bhopal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 30th July 2021 till 5:30 PM.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)/Post-graduate Degree in the specialty or super-specialty with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details for ICMR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Adv. No ICMR/BMHRC/2021/1-Pers

Important Date for ICMR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30th July 2021 till 5:30 PM

Vacancy Details for ICMR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Professor (Medical)-15

Nephrology-01

Urology-01

Cardiology-01

GI Medicine-01

Neurology-01

Neurosurgery-01

Gastro-Surgery-01

CTVS-01

Radiology-01

Surgical Oncology-01

Psychiatry-01

Pulmonary Medicine-01

Anaesthesia-01

Ophthalmology-01

Pathology-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

A recognized Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification included in the First

Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian

Medical Council Act, 1956 (102of1956) and holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third

Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102of1956);

Post-graduate Degree in the specialty or super-specialty in the following courses, namely:-

Anesthesia- Doctor of Medicine (Anaesthesiology); or Master of Surgery (Anaesthesiology);

(CTVS) - Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie

(Thoracic Surgery); or Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie (Vascular Surgery) ;

Gastro surgery- Magister Chirurguie (Surgical Gastroenterology); or Master of Surgery (Surgery) with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterlogy;

Nephrology- Doctorate of Medicine (Nephrology);

Neurology- Doctorate of Medicine (Neurology) ;

Neurosurgery- Magister Chirurguie (Neuro-Surgery) ;

Pathology - Doctor of Medicine (Pathology) or Doctor of Philosophy (Pathology); or Doctor of

Science (Pathology) ;

Psychiatry- Doctor of Medicine (Psychiatry) or Doctor of Medicine (Psychological Medicine) or Doctor of Medicine in Medicine with Diploma in Psychological Medicine or Diploma in Psychiatry (Edin) of two years course or Diploma in Psychiatry (Mc.Gill) University, Montreal, Canada of two years' course;

Pulmonary Medicine- Doctor of Medicine (Tuberculosis) or Doctor of Medicine (Tuberculosis and

Respiratory Diseases); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine) with Diploma in Tuberculosis .Diseases

or Diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases or Doctor of Medicine (Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases) ;

Radiology- Doctor of Medicine (Radio-diagnosis) or Doctor of Medicine (Radiology) or Master of Surgery (Radiology) ;

Surgical Oncology- Magister Chirurguie (Surgical Oncology) or Master of Surgery or Master of Surgery (Ear, Nose, Throat) or Master of Surgery (Orthopaedics) or Doctor of Medicine (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) with two years special training in Surgical Oncology;

Urology- Magister Chirurguie (Urology); or

Cardiology- Doctorate of Medicine (Cardiology)

Gastro Medicine - Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine

(Gastroenterology); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine (Pediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology.

Ophthalmology- Master of Surgery (Ophthalmology) or Doctor of Medicine (Ophthalmology)

How to Apply for ICMR Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on line with the official website https:// recruit. icmr .org. in. with required application fee and important documents on or before 30 July 2021.