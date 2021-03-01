ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 for Project Technician, Project Assistant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the 35 posts of Project Technician, Project Assistant, Laboratory Technician and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test scheduled on 10/22 March 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 12th pass in science/High School/ B.Sc/Graduate with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021Notification:

Ref: NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/TNTBPS/2020-21

Important Date for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 10/11 March 2021



Vacancy Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021Notification:

Project Technician III(Laboratory Technician)-07

Project Technician II(Laboratory Assistant)-01

Project Technician III(laboratory Technician) -03

Project Technician III(X-ray Technician) -03

Project Technician II(Health Assistant)-11

Project Technical Officer (Senior Investigator)-03

Project Assistant (Field investigator)-07

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Technician III(Laboratory Technician)-12th pass in science subjects with any one of the following:

(i) Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or

(ii) One year Diploma in Med Laboratory Technology with one year laboratory experience in a recognized organization/institution or

(iii) Two years laboratory experience in a government recognized organisation/institution B.Sc., MLT shall be treated as three years’ experience

Project Technician II(Laboratory Assistant)-High School or equivalent with Five years’ experience

in related field from Government Institution / Recognized institute OR

Certificate of one year training in the DMLT from a recognized institute. Intermediate with science subjects and B.Sc., MLT shall be treated as equivalent to 2 and 3 years’ experience respectively

Project Technician III (laboratory Technician) -12th pass in science subjects with any one of the following:

(i) Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or

(ii) One year Diploma in Med Laboratory Technology with one year laboratory experience in a recognized organization/institution or

(iii) Two years laboratory experience in a government recognized organization / institution.

Project Technician III(X-ray Technician) -12th pass in science subjects and must have done Radiographer /X-ray Technologist course of minimum one year duration from a recognized institution

Project Technician II (Health Assistant)-High School or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in health field from any recognized institute or organization

Project Technical Officer (Senior Investigator)-Graduate in Science / Epidemiology / Public

Health from a recognized University with 5 years’ work experience

Project Assistant (Field investigator)-Graduate in Science from a recognized university with

three years’ work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in science.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can download the prescribed application form from the website www.nirt.res.in,www.icmr.nic.in and walk-in on 10/11 March 2021 to attend the walk-in-written test/interview at the venue mentioned in the notification.