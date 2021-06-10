ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 for Research Assistant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Details

ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases has invited applications for the Research Assistant and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (formerly Desert Medicine Research Centre), a permanent research Institute under the aegis of Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research,

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India has invited applications for the Research Assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before 18 June 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate in Computer Science /Computer/Master’s degree in Computer Science / Computer application/Intermediate or 12th Pass in Science stream can apply for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. NIIRNCD/Rectt. File/2021

Date: 09.06.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:18 June 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant: 01

Data Entry Operator Grade-B: 01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant: Graduate in Computer Science /Computer application from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution OR

Master’s degree in Computer Science / Computer application IT from the recognized University.

Data Entry Operator Grade-B: Intermediate or 12th Pass in Science stream from the recognized board with DOEACC ‘A’ Level from recognized Institute and/or 2 years’ experience in EDP work in Government/Autonomous/PSU or any other recognized organization. AND

A speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Monthly Emoluments (Consolidated) for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant: Rs.31,000/-p.m. (consolidated)

Data Entry Operator Grade-B: Rs.18,000/-p.m. (consolidated)

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts after downloading the application form from the websites of ICMR and NIIRNCD at the links: https://main.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity and

http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in/Opportunities.asp on or before 18 June 2021.