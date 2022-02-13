ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2022 for Junior Nurse, DEO, Field Worker and Others @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ICMR NIMR has invited online application for the Junior Nurse and other post on its official website. Check ICMR NIMR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the 15 posts of Junior Nurse, Laboratory Technician, DEO, Field Worker. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 February 2022.

Candidates applying for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 Notification should have requisite educational qualification including MBBS/12th pass in Science/Intermediate/High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 :

Advt. No. :NIMR/DBT-5/NF/104/21/56

Important Dates for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 February 2022

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 Notification:

Junior Medical Officer-02

Laboratory Technician-01

Data Entry Operator-03

Field Worker-04

Junior Nurse-03

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Medical Officer- MBBS degree from a recognized university.

Laboratory Technician-12th pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical

Laboratory Technician Or One year DMLT plus One year required experience from a recognized

organization Or Two years field/Laboratory experience.

B.Sc degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th pass in Science stream from a recognized board with

DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognized Institute and/ or 2 years experience in EDP work in

Government, Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization.

A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Field Worker-12th pass in Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized board and

two years field experience.

Junior Nurse-High School or equivalent with Science subjects plus certificate course in ANM with five years experience from a recognized Institute/Board.

Salary (fixed) In Rs. pm for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 Notification:

Junior Medical Officer-Rs. 60,000 /- PM Consolidated

Laboratory Technician-Rs.17,520/- PM Consolidated

Data Entry Operator-Rs. 17,520 /- PM Consolidated

Field Worker-Rs. 17,520 /- PM Consolidated

Junior Nurse-Rs. 17,520 /- PM Consolidated

How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment Jobs 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the Application Form through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/up to 05:00 PM on or before 20 February 2022.