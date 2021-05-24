ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Research Assistant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the Research Assistant, Data Manager and other on contract basis at NIMR, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 June 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master in Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. Admn/stemcells/2/2015/12

Dated 21.05.2021

Important Date for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 June 2021.



Vacancy Details for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

SRF-01

Research Assistant-01

Data Manager-01

Scientist C (Non Medical)-01

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

SRF-Master in Life Sciences/Biotechnology from a recognized university and two years laboratory research experience in Institute/University

Research Assistant-: Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Data Manager-Graduate in any discipline with minimum 5 years of experience in handling scientific Software & data and possessing adequate knowledge of computer applications.

Scientist C (Non Medical)-Candidate should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Life Science from a recognized university with 4 years experience OR 2nd class M.Sc+ Ph.D degree in relevant subjects from a recognized university with 4 years experience.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

SRF-35 Years

Research Assistant-Up to 30 yrs

Data Manager-Up to 30 yrs

Scientist C (Non Medical)-Up to 40 years

How to Apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/up to 05:00 PM on 04th June 2021. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.