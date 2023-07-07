ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 For 116 Technical Assistant & Others: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And More

ICMR NIN has invited online applications for the 116 Technical Assistant & Other Posts on its official website. Check ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad has released job notification for various posts for Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant & Othes on its official website. A total of 116 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive for which 45 vacancies are for Technical Assistant, 33 for Technician-1 and 38 for Laboratory Attendant.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 10, 2023.

You can get all the details including the recruitment drive including eligibility, how to apply, application process and others here. ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will publish the detailed advertisement on July 20, 2023 on its official website.

Notification Details ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 :

Advt No. ICMR-NIN/Tech.Recruit/2023

Important Date ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023: The detailed recruitment notification will be published tentatively on July 20, 2023. Last date of receipt of application will be August 10, 2023.

Vacancy Details ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 :

Technical Assistant:45

Technician-1: 33

Laboratory Assistant: 38

Eligibility Criteria ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 :

Educational Qualification

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility/educational qualification/application process and others update which will be uploaded on July 20, 2023 on the official website.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 : Pay Level

Technical Assistant: Level 6-Rs. 35400-112400

Technician-1: Level 2-Rs. 19900-63200

Laboratory Assistant: Level 1-Rs. 18000-56900

How To Download: ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN)-https://main.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link -‘Recruitment notification for the post of Technical Assistant, Technician-1, Laboratory Attendant-1' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 Notification: How To Apply

Last date of receipt of application is August 10, 2023. You can check the detailed notifciation regarding the recruitment drive on July 20, 2023 on the official website.