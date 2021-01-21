ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 for Scientist B, Project Technician and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the posts of Scientist B, Project Technician and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test scheduled on 22 January 2021.

Candidates holding with certain educational qualification including MBBS Degree with one year Research/Teaching experience or MD in Microbiology/Pathology/PSM/Graduate in Statistics /Bio statistics/12th Pass in science subjects and Diploma in Respiratory Therapy/therapeutics with additional qualification can apply for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

No. NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/2020-21

Dt: 11.01.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Date of Walk-in-written test/Interview-22 January 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Scientist B (Medical)-2

Project Technical Officer (Statistics)-1

Project Technician III-2

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist B (Medical)-MBBS Degree with one year Research/Teaching experience or MD in Microbiology/Pathology/PSM from a recognized University.

Desirable Qualification: Computer knowledge, Past experience in recruitment of study participants for research

Project Technical Officer (Statistics)-Graduate in Statistics /Bio statistics from a recognized University with 5 years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in Statistics /Bio statistics.

Project Technician III-12th Pass in science subjects and Diploma in Respiratory Therapy/therapeutics or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization in spirometry/respiratory therapy.

Desirable Qualification: Diploma in Respiratory therapy or Equivalence/certificate course in respiratory therapy. Experience in using spirometry techniques.

Check the notification link for details of the educational Qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Interested candidates can download the prescribed application form from the website www.nirt.res.in, www.icmr.nic.in and walk-in at- National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, 1 Mayor Sathyamoorthy Road, Chetpet, Chennai 600 031 on 22 January 2021. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.