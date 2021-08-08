ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 for Field Investigator Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Graduate Can Apply

ICMR-NIRTH, Jabalpur has invited applications for the Field Investigator posts on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

ICMR- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (ICMR-NIRTH), Jabalpur Jobs Notification: ICMR-NIRTH, Jabalpur has invited applications for the Field Investigator posts to be filled purely on temporary and contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 14 August 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate in Science/relevant subjects from a recognized university can apply for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 August 2021

Vacancy Details ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Field Investigator-06

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate in Science/relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized Institution or Master’s degree in relevant subject.

Check the short notification for details of the educational qualification and other for the post.

Upper Age Limit for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Not exceeding 30 years.

Relaxable by five year for SC and 3 years for OBC as per DoPT GOI.

Consolidated Monthly Salary for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Field Investigator-Rs.31,000/-

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates possessing the required qualification and experience can download application form from the official websites www.nirth.res.in and www.icmr.nic.in and send

the duly filled application form along with detailed CV and all relevant documents by e-mail to icmrnirthproject2021@gmail.com on or before 14/08/2021 (17:30 hours).