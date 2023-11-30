ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Technical Assistant And Other Posts, Salary Up To Rs-112400

ICMR NIV recruitment 2023: ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health And Family Welfare, Government of India has invited online applications for 80 posts of Technical Assistant and others on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has released an online application for 80 posts of Technical Assistant and Technician – 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 10, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled on December 16/17, 2023.

You can check all the details regarding the ICMR NIV recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

ICMR NIV Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Closing date for registration and submission of online application along with fees payment for these posts is December 10, 2023.

ICMR NIV Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 49

Technician – 1: 31



Educational Qualifications For ICMR NIV Jobs 2023:

Technical Assistant (LS): Candidates should have 1st class three year bachelor's degree in Microbiology / Medical Microbiology / Virology and Immunology/ Zoology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biophysics/ Genetics from a recognised University.

TA (STAT): 1st class three year Bachelor's degree in Statistics/ Applied Statistics from a recognised University.

You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.



ICMR NIV Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit

Technical Assistant: Not exceeding 30 years

Technician – 1: Not exceeding 28 years



ICMR NIV Jobs 2023: Pay Level (as per 7th CPC)

Technical Assistant: Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Technician – 1: Level-2 (Rs. 19900-63200)

ICMR NIV Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF



How To Apply For ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.