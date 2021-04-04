ICMR NIV Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant, MTS and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply till Apr 16

ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Mumbai Unit,

Haffkine Institute Compound, Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai – 400 012, Maharashtra, India has invited applications for the the posts of Technical Assistant, MTS, Research Assistant and Others. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 16 April 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualilfication including High School or equivalent/12th Pass in Science subjects/Graduate in Biological Science /Biotechnology/ Microbiology/Molecular Biology/ Genetic Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. 01/2021/ICMR-NIVMU

Important Date for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:16 April 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Technical Assistant-03

Research Assistant-01

Laboratory Technician-04

Clerical Assistant-01

Multi-Tasking Staff-01

Technical Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant-Graduate in Biological Science /Biotechnology/ Microbiology/Molecular Biology/ Genetic Engineering relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the biological science subject.

Research Assistant-Graduate in Biological Science /Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Molecular Biology/ Genetic Engineering relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the biological science subject.

Laboratory Technician-12th Pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory

Technician or PMW or radiology/radiography or related subject) or one year DMLT plus one year

required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience or animal

house keeping in Government recognized organization. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience

Clerical Assistant-12th Pass or equivalent from a recognized board with 5 years

experience of administrative work, or Graduate in any discipline with 2 years experience of administration work, and a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi or 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH in Hindi

Multi-Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent

Technical Officer-Graduate in Science/relevant subjects from a recognized university with five years work experience from a recognized Institution or Master's degree in the relevant subject.

ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply in prescribed format of application form which can be downloaded from the official website www.niv.co.in and apply through email at: nivmurecruit@gmail.com on or before 16 April 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regards.