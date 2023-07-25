ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply For Technical Assistant & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

ICMR RMRIMS   has invited online applications for the Technical Assistant  & Other Posts on its official website. Check  ICMR RMRIMS   Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023 Notification
ICMR RMRIMS  Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) has published notification for the posts of Technical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant in the Employment News (22-28) July 2023. A total of 23 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive launched by ICMR-RMRIMS against the Advertisement No. RMRIMS/Tech/01/2023 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023. 

Selection for the posts of Technical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant – I will be done through Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted for 100 marks.

  ICMR RMRIMS  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 31, 2023

 
ICMR RMRIMS  Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

 

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering)-1
Technical Assistant (MLT)-7
Technical Assistant (Veterinary Science)-1
Technical Assistant (Radiology)-1
Technical Assistant (Statistics)-1
Laboratory Attendant – I (Electrical Support)-3
Laboratory Attendant – I (Laboratory Support)-9        
 

ICMR RMRIMS  Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering)-1 st Class three years Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
Two years experience in Electrical works in a Government recognized/approve/registered Institution. OR,
1 st Class B.E. /B. Tech in Electrical Engineering.
Technical Assistant (MLT)-1 st Class Bachelor’s Degree (minimum three years duration) in
Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. MLT). OR,
1st Class three years duration diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institute with 2 years experience in relevant field
Technical Assistant (Veterinary Science)-1 st Class Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science (BVSc) from a Government recognized University. 
Technical Assistant (Radiology)-1 st class Bachelor’s Degree (minimum three years’ duration) in
Radiology/ Radiography (B.Sc. Radiology/ Radiography/ Radiological technology /Related field) from a Govt. recognized university
Technical Assistant (Statistics)-1 st class Bachelor’s Degree (minimum three years’ duration) in
Statistics (B.Sc. Statistics) from a Govt. recognized university.
Laboratory Attendant – I (Electrical Support)-ITI in Electrical Trade or Trade certificate in Electrical issued by Govt. agencies.
Laboratory Attendant – I (Laboratory Support)-10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from a Govt. recognized board with one year working experience in a Govt.
recognized/approved/registered laboratory.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

ICMR RMRIMS  Recruitment 2023: Pay Level

 

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)
Technical Assistant (MLT)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)
Technical Assistant (Veterinary Science)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)
Technical Assistant (Radiology)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)
Technical Assistant (Statistics)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)
Laboratory Attendant – I (Electrical Support)-Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000 – 56,900)
Laboratory Attendant – I (Laboratory Support)-Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000 – 56,900)


ICMR RMRIMS  Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
 
ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format and send the same to the address-“The Administrative Officer, ICMR-Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Agamkuan, Patna – 800007 through Speed Post/Registered Post latest by July 31, 2023. 
 
 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.

What are the Jobs in ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023?

ICMR-Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) has published notification for the 23 posts of Technical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant.
