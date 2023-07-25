ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply For Technical Assistant & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

ICMR RMRIMS has invited online applications for the Technical Assistant & Other Posts on its official website. Check ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) has published notification for the posts of Technical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant in the Employment News (22-28) July 2023. A total of 23 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive launched by ICMR-RMRIMS against the Advertisement No. RMRIMS/Tech/01/2023 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.

Selection for the posts of Technical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant – I will be done through Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted for 100 marks.

ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 31, 2023



ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering)-1

Technical Assistant (MLT)-7

Technical Assistant (Veterinary Science)-1

Technical Assistant (Radiology)-1

Technical Assistant (Statistics)-1

Laboratory Attendant – I (Electrical Support)-3

Laboratory Attendant – I (Laboratory Support)-9



ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering)-1 st Class three years Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Two years experience in Electrical works in a Government recognized/approve/registered Institution. OR,

1 st Class B.E. /B. Tech in Electrical Engineering.

Technical Assistant (MLT)-1 st Class Bachelor’s Degree (minimum three years duration) in

Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. MLT). OR,

1st Class three years duration diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institute with 2 years experience in relevant field

Technical Assistant (Veterinary Science)-1 st Class Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science (BVSc) from a Government recognized University.

Technical Assistant (Radiology)-1 st class Bachelor’s Degree (minimum three years’ duration) in

Radiology/ Radiography (B.Sc. Radiology/ Radiography/ Radiological technology /Related field) from a Govt. recognized university

Technical Assistant (Statistics)-1 st class Bachelor’s Degree (minimum three years’ duration) in

Statistics (B.Sc. Statistics) from a Govt. recognized university.

Laboratory Attendant – I (Electrical Support)-ITI in Electrical Trade or Trade certificate in Electrical issued by Govt. agencies.

Laboratory Attendant – I (Laboratory Support)-10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from a Govt. recognized board with one year working experience in a Govt.

recognized/approved/registered laboratory.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: Pay Level

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (MLT)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Veterinary Science)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Radiology)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Statistics)-Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Laboratory Attendant – I (Electrical Support)-Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000 – 56,900)

Laboratory Attendant – I (Laboratory Support)-Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000 – 56,900)



ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023 PDF







ICMR RMRIMS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format and send the same to the address-“The Administrative Officer, ICMR-Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Agamkuan, Patna – 800007 through Speed Post/Registered Post latest by July 31, 2023.







