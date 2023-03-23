ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Analysis 2023: Answer Key, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Analysis 2023: Computer Applications exam of the ICSE board for the 2022-23 session was being held today from 11 AM to 1 PM. Students have already begun stepping out of the examination centres. Let us check their reaction to the paper and the reviews of the question paper by subject experts here.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Paper Analysis 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Computer Applications exam today, on Thursday, March 23rd from 11 AM to 1 PM. The exam got over just a few minutes ago and students started to come out of their examination halls, gathering and discussing their question papers and exam experience. In this article, we have shared the complete question paper analysis of the exam by the candidates of ICSE class 10 Computer Application examination along with the reviews by the subject experts. Also, check the question paper PDF and find the answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Computer Applications Date March 23, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Easy

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Review 2023

The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications exam was easy, as per the students. The questions were just what they had expected and practised for based on the previous year's question papers and specimen papers released by the Council beforehand. There was no question out f the prescribed syllabus and no difficulty in comprehending the meaning of any question well. Overall, the students appeared happy with the question paper. Alongside, the subject teachers were also satisfied with the question paper being fairly easy based on the resources provided by the Council itself. They are sure of their candidates scoring good marks in the paper.

Type of Questions asked in ICSE Computer Applications Board Exam 2023

The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications exam 2023 was conducted with 100 marks.

Students had 2 hours to write the paper.

Extra 15 minutes was given to go through the question paper. Students were not allowed to write during this time.

The paper had two sections: A & B, of 40 marks each.

All questions were compulsory in section A and any four questions had to be attempted in section B.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper and Answer Key 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

