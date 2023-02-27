ICSE Class 10 English Language Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 English Language Answer Key 2023: The Class 10 English Language annual examination of the ICSE Board was held today, February 27, 2023. Students have much to ponder after the exam and can check and download the official ICSE Class 10 English Language question paper and answer key in PDF format here.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Answer Key 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board is a leading education body in India and know for its expansive and challenging curriculum. The CISCE organizes the secondary and higher secondary board exams every year. Today, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations began. The first exam was of English. The ICSE Class 10 English course comprises two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Both are equally important components of the ICSE English subject. English Language paper is heavy on reading, creative writing and grammar, while Literature in English emphasizes analysis of poetry and prose.

Paper 1: English Language exam was conducted today, February 27, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Several students gave the exam, and all had varied experiences. Some found it too difficult, others too easy. Even though it isn’t recommended by experts, students can’t resist discussing the paper after the exams. Keeping that in mind, we bring you the unofficial yet reliable ICSE class 10 English Language answer key and question paper. Sometimes there are wrong answers in the exam. How will you raise a dispute if you don’t know the correct answers? Hence, it’s important to check the ICSE Class 10 English Language answer key 2023.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper Answer Key 2023

The CISCE hasn’t released the official 2023 class 10 English Language question paper or answer key yet. However, you can read and download the unofficial and accurate question paper and ICSE Class 10 English Language paper answer key here.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam 2023 Answer Key

Question 4.

(i) For each word given below choose the correct meaning (as used in the passage) from the options provided:

1. Summoned (line 1)

(a) totalled

(b) ordered

(c) requested

(d) shout

Answer: (b) ordered

2. aversion (line 10)

(a) hatred

(b) fear

(c) politeness

(d) creation

Answer: (a) hatred

3. restored (line 25)

(a) helped

(b) returned

(c) permit

(d) victory

Answer: (b) returned

(ii) Answer the following questions briefly in your own words:

(a) Why did no one confess to having removed the missing bell?

(b) Why did suspicion fall on the Sports Captain?

(c) What made Brian think that it was Mr. Sharma?

(d) Which sentence in the passage tells you that Mr. Knight thought poorly of Tata’s academic performance?

(e)Why was the accountant a popular man?

Answers:

No one confessed to having removed the bell because they could be expelled for this reason. The suspicion fell on the sports captain because of his hatred for morning PT. Mr. Sharma had a habit of walking in sleep so he was suspected to have removed the bell. The teacher said ‘When did you ever concentrate on your studies Tata?’ which depicts that Mr Knight thought poorly of Tata’s academic performance. The accountant also ran the school’s tuck shop and allowed most of the students a certain amount of credit so he was popular among them.

(iii) To be Updated.

Question 5

(i) Fill in each of the numbered blanks with the correct form of the word given in brackets.

Answer:

(1) Thought

(2) Made

(3) Went

(4) Said

(5) Had gone

(6) Thanked

(7) Had prepared

(8 ) got

(ii) Fill in the blanks with appropriate words.

(a) In

(b) For

(c) of

(d) Out

(e) From

(f) On

(g) Through

(h) At

(iii) Join the following sentences to make one complete sentence without using and, but, or so. Choose the correct option.

(c) (c) (a) (d)

(iv) Re-write the following sentences according to the instructions given after each. Make other changes that may be necessary, but do not change the meaning of each sentence. Choose the correct option.

(b) (c) (d (d) (a) (b) (b) (b)

