ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper Analysis 2023: Class 10th ICSE Board exams for 2022-23 session commenced today. ICSE Class 10 Board exam 2023 candidates appeared for their first exam - English Language exam today. Check here what the students and experts had to say about the ICSE Class 10 English board exam 2023. Check ICSE English Language 2023 Paper Analysis, question paper and the official answer key here.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject English Language Date February 27, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Moderate

ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper Review 2023

As per the students and subject experts, the question paper difficulty level was moderate, on the same lines as the specimen papers. The questions were simple and direct but some students felt the exam was a bit lengthy.

The experts also had the same opinion. Teachers added that language and literature papers feel lengthy to students. However, the questions were all fairly moderate in nature - not too difficult nor too easy.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s English Language Exam

The ICSE Class 10 English exam 2023 was for 80 marks.

Time given was 2 hours.

15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.

The first question, for 20 marks, had composition writing of 300 - 350 words. The second question, for 10 marks, had letter writing. The third question had two sub-parts of notice and email writing. The fourth question had an unseen passage with various sub-questions. The fifth question was based the grammar portions.

Section-wise Class 10 English Language Exam Review

The overall exam level was moderate. Both students and teachers agree that the ICSE Class 10 English Language exam 2023 was similar in difficulty level to the specimen papers. Having given a predictable and simple exam, most students emerged out of the examination hall with a smile on their faces.

The first three descriptive questions were all simple, to be attempted within a specified time in a limited number of words. The objective questions from the fourth and fifth questions appeared a little complex or tricky.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 English Language Answer Key 2023

We will provide the official ICSE Class 10 English Core answer key here very soon.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

