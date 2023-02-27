ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Paper Analysis 2023: ICSE board exam commenced today for the 2022-23 academic session. Class 10 English Language board exam 2023 was conducted on Monday, February 27, 2023 and students appeared for their first paper, English language from 11 AM to 1 PM. Check the reaction of the students and the analysis of the paper by experts here. Also get the complete question paper and official answer key in this article.
ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam 2023 Key Highlights
Board
Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations
Official website
Cisce.org
Class
10
Exam
ICSE
Subject
English Language
Date
February 27, 2023
Time
11 AM to 1 PM
Difficulty level
Moderate
ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper Review 2023
As per the students and subject experts, the question paper difficulty level was moderate, on the same lines as the specimen papers. The questions were simple and direct but some students felt the exam was a bit lengthy.
The experts also had the same opinion. Teachers added that language and literature papers feel lengthy to students. However, the questions were all fairly moderate in nature - not too difficult nor too easy.
Type of Questions asked in Today’s English Language Exam
The ICSE Class 10 English exam 2023 was for 80 marks.
Time given was 2 hours.
15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.
- The first question, for 20 marks, had composition writing of 300 - 350 words.
- The second question, for 10 marks, had letter writing.
- The third question had two sub-parts of notice and email writing.
- The fourth question had an unseen passage with various sub-questions.
- The fifth question was based the grammar portions.
Section-wise Class 10 English Language Exam Review
The overall exam level was moderate. Both students and teachers agree that the ICSE Class 10 English Language exam 2023 was similar in difficulty level to the specimen papers. Having given a predictable and simple exam, most students emerged out of the examination hall with a smile on their faces.
The first three descriptive questions were all simple, to be attempted within a specified time in a limited number of words. The objective questions from the fourth and fifth questions appeared a little complex or tricky.
ICSE Class 10 English Language Question Paper 2023
ICSE Class 10 English Language Question Paper 2023 Download PDF
ICSE Class 10 English Language Answer Key 2023
We will provide the official ICSE Class 10 English Core answer key here very soon.
ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023
ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.
You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:
Important resources for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Preparation
ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023: Complete exam date sheet and guideline