ICSE Class 10 Geography Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

ICSE Class 10 Geography Specimen Paper 2025 - For students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Geography half-yearly exams, effective preparation goes beyond rote memorization. The ICSE Class 10 Geography Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 serves as an invaluable resource to support your studies. This sample paper offers a realistic exam simulation, enabling you to pinpoint your strengths and identify areas requiring further improvement. Practicing with this paper will not only enhance your preparation but also boost your confidence. It's an excellent method to familiarize yourself with the question styles and prepare thoroughly for the upcoming final exam.
Why are Solving Sample Papers and Important?
Solving sample papers, also known as mock tests or previous year's question papers, is an incredibly important part of exam preparation.
-
Sample papers are designed to mimic the actual exam, giving you a clear idea of the paper's layout, including the number of sections, types of questions (e.g., multiple choice, short answer, long answer), and the weightage of marks for each section
-
Practice under pressure helps in solving papers under a strict time limit that simulates the real exam environment
-
By reviewing your performance, you can pinpoint the topics or concepts where you struggle and need to focus more of your study time.
-
Practicing with sample papers teaches how to structure answers effectively, especially for subjective questions.
-
By reviewing your answers and the official marking schemes, students can identify and correct common errors or "silly mistakes" that they might make, ensuring they don't repeat same in the actual exam.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
Directions
PART I is compulsory.
A total of five questions are to be attempted from PART II.
|
Question No.
|
1.
|
Study the extract of the survey of India map No G43S7 and answer the following questions:-
1.i) Name two natural features seen in grid 4092.
ii) What does the white patch in the middle of the river indicate in grid square 3892?
2. What is the area enclosed between Eastings 34-38 and Northings 91-93 in km.
3. i) In which direction is Ratanpur (3298) from Karja (3944).
ii) Define Causeway.
4. i) In which direction is Ratanpur (3298) from Karja (3944).
ii) Define Causeway.
5. (a) Give the four figure grid reference for:-
i) Deserted settlement Nani Bhatmal
ii) ∆ 268
|
2.
|
On the outline map of India mark and label the following:-
|
3.
|
Choose the correct answer to the questions from the given option. (Do not copy the questions. Write the correct answer only)
i.Coal is formed in ........ rocks.
a. Metamorphic
b. Igneous
c. Sedimentary
d. Primary
ii.Which of the following methods of waste management is called “landfills”
a. Reuse
b. segregation
c. Composting
d. Dumping
iii.Textile industry is an example of this type of industry –
a. Agro
b. Co-operative
c. Mineral
d. Marine
iv.Donating old, working computers to a school , it is an example of
a. Reuse
b. Reduce
c. Recycle
d. Dumping.
v.It is an integrated steel plant, being the first shore based steel plant in India. Identify the steel plant.
a. Tata iron and Steel industry
b. Bhilai Iron and steel plant.
c. Rourkela Iron and steel plant
d. Vishakhapatnam Steel plant.
vi.Arrange the following vegetation type as per rainfall ( descending order)
1. Thorn forests
2. Evergreen forests
3. Tropical Deciduous forests.
a. 1,3,2. b. 1,2,3 c. 2,3,1 d. 3,2,1
vii.The largest silk producing state in India is
a. Karnataka
b. Odisha.
c. West Bengal
d. Assam
viii.Which of the following is a method of ground water recharge?
1. Recharge pit
2. Contour bund
3. Dugwell recharge
4. Recharge shaft
a. Only 1 and 2
c. Only 3 and 4
d. None of the above.
ix.Different regions in India have different kinds of soil. Which of the following is the reason for the same.
1. Due to different relief and climate.
2. Due to diversity in vegetation.
a. Only 1
b. Only 2
c. Both 1 and 2
d. Not 1 or 2.
x.This means of transport is a major Source of pollution in the mega cities.
a. Railways
b. Roadways
c. Airways
d. Waterways
|
PART II
Attempt any FIVE question from this part.
|
4.
|
A.Name and area of regur soil in India. How is this soil formed?
B.Name:-
1. An important transported soil of India .
2. soil good for the cultivation of cashew nuts
3. Soil which covers almost all of West Bengal .
C. Name two important agents of erosion? For each, state one method of controlling the erosion caused. What is the study of soil called?
D.Mention two important characteristics of laterite soil?
|
5.
|
A.Why is the thorn and scrub forests found in Rajasthan? Give two reasons. State one use of Kikar tree.
B.With reference to Tropical Evergreen forest answer the following questions:-
1. Why do these trees grow vigorously?
2. Why are these forests not exploited easily?
3. Name one region in India where it is found?
C.Differentiate between afforestation and deforestation.
D.What are tidal forests? Name any one typical tree found here.
|
6.
|
A.i) Give a significance of irrigation in Rajasthan
ii) Name a state where tank irrigation is popular
iii) Sprinkler irrigation system is practiced in arid and semi- arid regions.
B.“Development of irrigation is essential for the growth of agriculture sector of India “ Support the statement by giving two reasons.
C.Name two states where perennial canals are widely used. Give one reason for their popularity?
D.What is rainwater harvesting? What are the two advantages of rain water harvesting?
|
7.
|
A.Why should use of solar power be encouraged in India? Why does nuclear energy has vast potential for future development?
B.Which is the best quality of industrial coal? Which state is the largest producer of manganese? Name the multiple purpose project built on River Sutlej.
C.Give the names of the four important types of iron ore found in India.
D.Name the following:-
i. An offshore oil field of India
ii. An iron-ore mine of Karnataka
iii. Name any two sources of Biogas
|
8.
|
A.State two advantages of Petrochemical products. Name any two by-products of this industry.
B.Give any two difference between large scale and small scale industry. Why is sugar industry concentrated in south India?
C.Electronic industry plays a vital role in the defence and medical field of a country. Justify the statement by giving one example each.
D.“The silk industry is declining in India”. Mention any two factors responsible for this.
|
9.
|
A.What is green house effect? How is it related to global warming?
B.Mention any two steps which can be taken by a student to manage waste properly at school? Why is composting important?
C.“Waste segregation is important.” Give a reason to support the statement. Name two common diseases caused as a result of gaseous pollution.
D.What is E- waste? What are the harmful effects of agricultural waste and biomedical waste?
|
10.
|
A.Mention two reasons why more people use railways rather than airways?
B.What is Golden Quadrilateral project? What is it’s importance?
C.Why are South Indian rivers not used for inland transport? Name the organisation which looks after boarder roads? Name the extreme cities which are connected by National Highway no 1?
D.Give two reasons why transport is called “the lifeline of a nation “? State one advantage of inland transport.
Students can download the ICSE Class 10 Geography Specimen Paper PDF from the link given below.
