ICSE Class 10 Geography Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

1. Study the extract of the survey of India map No G43S7 and answer the following questions:- 1.i) Name two natural features seen in grid 4092. ii) What does the white patch in the middle of the river indicate in grid square 3892? 2. What is the area enclosed between Eastings 34-38 and Northings 91-93 in km. 3. i) In which direction is Ratanpur (3298) from Karja (3944). ii) Define Causeway. 4. i) In which direction is Ratanpur (3298) from Karja (3944). ii) Define Causeway. 5. (a) Give the four figure grid reference for:- i) Deserted settlement Nani Bhatmal ii) ∆ 268

2. On the outline map of India mark and label the following:- Chennai.

The Indian standard Meridian,

River Mahanadi,

Malabar coast,

Chhota nagpur plateau,

Gulf of kuchh,

Nilgiri hills

Karakoram mountains,

The capital city of West Bengal,

Nathu -La- Pass,

3. Choose the correct answer to the questions from the given option. (Do not copy the questions. Write the correct answer only) i.Coal is formed in ........ rocks. a. Metamorphic b. Igneous c. Sedimentary d. Primary ii.Which of the following methods of waste management is called “landfills” a. Reuse b. segregation c. Composting d. Dumping iii.Textile industry is an example of this type of industry – a. Agro b. Co-operative c. Mineral d. Marine iv.Donating old, working computers to a school , it is an example of a. Reuse b. Reduce c. Recycle d. Dumping. v.It is an integrated steel plant, being the first shore based steel plant in India. Identify the steel plant. a. Tata iron and Steel industry b. Bhilai Iron and steel plant. c. Rourkela Iron and steel plant d. Vishakhapatnam Steel plant. vi.Arrange the following vegetation type as per rainfall ( descending order) 1. Thorn forests 2. Evergreen forests 3. Tropical Deciduous forests. a. 1,3,2. b. 1,2,3 c. 2,3,1 d. 3,2,1 vii.The largest silk producing state in India is a. Karnataka b. Odisha. c. West Bengal d. Assam viii.Which of the following is a method of ground water recharge? 1. Recharge pit 2. Contour bund 3. Dugwell recharge 4. Recharge shaft a. Only 1 and 2

b. All mentioned above c. Only 3 and 4 d. None of the above. ix.Different regions in India have different kinds of soil. Which of the following is the reason for the same. 1. Due to different relief and climate. 2. Due to diversity in vegetation. a. Only 1 b. Only 2 c. Both 1 and 2 d. Not 1 or 2. x.This means of transport is a major Source of pollution in the mega cities. a. Railways b. Roadways c. Airways d. Waterways

PART II Attempt any FIVE question from this part.











4. A.Name and area of regur soil in India. How is this soil formed? B.Name:- 1. An important transported soil of India . 2. soil good for the cultivation of cashew nuts 3. Soil which covers almost all of West Bengal . C. Name two important agents of erosion? For each, state one method of controlling the erosion caused. What is the study of soil called? D.Mention two important characteristics of laterite soil?

5. A.Why is the thorn and scrub forests found in Rajasthan? Give two reasons. State one use of Kikar tree. B.With reference to Tropical Evergreen forest answer the following questions:- 1. Why do these trees grow vigorously? 2. Why are these forests not exploited easily? 3. Name one region in India where it is found? C.Differentiate between afforestation and deforestation. D.What are tidal forests? Name any one typical tree found here.

6. A.i) Give a significance of irrigation in Rajasthan ii) Name a state where tank irrigation is popular iii) Sprinkler irrigation system is practiced in arid and semi- arid regions. B.“Development of irrigation is essential for the growth of agriculture sector of India “ Support the statement by giving two reasons. C.Name two states where perennial canals are widely used. Give one reason for their popularity? D.What is rainwater harvesting? What are the two advantages of rain water harvesting?

7. A.Why should use of solar power be encouraged in India? Why does nuclear energy has vast potential for future development? B.Which is the best quality of industrial coal? Which state is the largest producer of manganese? Name the multiple purpose project built on River Sutlej. C.Give the names of the four important types of iron ore found in India. D.Name the following:- i. An offshore oil field of India ii. An iron-ore mine of Karnataka iii. Name any two sources of Biogas

8. A.State two advantages of Petrochemical products. Name any two by-products of this industry. B.Give any two difference between large scale and small scale industry. Why is sugar industry concentrated in south India? C.Electronic industry plays a vital role in the defence and medical field of a country. Justify the statement by giving one example each. D.“The silk industry is declining in India”. Mention any two factors responsible for this.

9. A.What is green house effect? How is it related to global warming? B.Mention any two steps which can be taken by a student to manage waste properly at school? Why is composting important? C.“Waste segregation is important.” Give a reason to support the statement. Name two common diseases caused as a result of gaseous pollution. D.What is E- waste? What are the harmful effects of agricultural waste and biomedical waste?