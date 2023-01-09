ICSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th Hindi Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023: The ICSE Class 10 Hindi paper is part of the Indian Languages course of the ICSE Board. Check here the ICSE Class 10th Hindi syllabus of for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details in PDF format.

ICSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2023: Hindi is part of the ICSE Class 10 Second Language course. Students can also choose many other regional languages like Gujarati, Bengali, and Marathi as part of the ICSE Class 10 Indian Languages syllabus. However, Hindi remains the most preferred choice among students. The Second Language course is compulsory to study in ICSE Board Class 10 and falls under Group I subjects. All the languages follow the same exam pattern and curriculum, but Hindi being the most popular one, today we’ll cover the ICSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023. Hindi is the mother tongue of nearly half the country and is one of India’s most culturally rich and significant languages. Read and download the latest and revised ICSE Board Class 10 Hindi syllabus 2023 pdf here.

ICSE Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus

The ICSE class 10 Hindi carries 80 marks each, and the duration of the final exam will be two hours. There will also be a separate internal assessment of 20 marks for the ICSE class 10 Second Language-Indian Languages course.

Papers will be set in the following languages:

Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi, Kokborok, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, or any other language of an Indian community approved by the Council.

The paper will be divided into two sections, Section A and Section B.

Section A: Language (40 Marks)

Section B: Prescribed Texts (40 Marks)

SECTION A: LANGUAGE - 40 Marks

This Section will be compulsory.

Composition: Candidates will be required to write one composition, in the language, which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects, which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures and objects. Letter: Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of two subjects. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. Comprehension: An unseen passage of about 250 words will be given in the language. Questions on the passage will be set for answers in the language, designed to test the candidates' understanding of the content of the passage. Grammar: This will consist of tests in the use of language vocabulary, syntax and idioms, synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in the language correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require any knowledge of grammatical terms.

SECTION B: PRESCRIBED TEXTS - 40 Marks

Candidates will be required to answer questions from ONLY two of the prescribed textbooks. All questions will be set in the language and candidates will be required to answer in the language. The questions set will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of the subject matter of the prescribed books.

The Class X – ICSE examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject. The Council has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus prescribed for this subject.

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Language and Literature:

Class X: Two or three assignments of reasonable length/duration of which two should be written assignments – one from the language and one from the literature component of the syllabus.

SUGGESTED ASSIGNMENTS

Language:

Class X: Oral: Prepared speech/ declamation; impromptu speech/ debate/ discussion; report/interview; elocution; role-play/general conversation on selected topics.

Creative Writing: Students are to write short compositions (approximately 300 to 400 words each), the stimuli being:

(i) a piece of recorded music;

(ii) a recorded series of sounds;

(iii) a picture/photograph;

(iv) an opening sentence or phrase;

(v) a newspaper/magazine clipping or report;

One piece of factual writing which should be informative or argumentative; one piece of expressive writing which is descriptive and imaginative; preparation of film/book review.

Literature (Prescribed Texts):

Class X

Assignments should be based on the prescribed textbooks on the following lines:

(i) Character/thematic analysis.

(ii) Socio-economic, cultural, historical relevance/ background.

(iii) Summary/paraphrase.

Download and read the ICSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2022-23 below.

