ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Physical Education Previous Year Papers Class 10 ICSE Board: Download PDFs of last four years ICSE Class 10 Physical Education question papers. Get 2017-2020 previous year papers for effective preparation.

ICSE Physical Education Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 Board Exams are annually organized by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE. This year the ICSE Class 10 Board examination started on February 27, 2023, and will continue till March 29, 2023. 

The ICSE Physical Education exam for Class 10 is planned for Thursday, March 23, 2023. The maximum mark on the paper would be 100, and it would be two hours examination. CISCE guidelines state that an additional 15 minutes would be given for reading the document. You must make the most of this opportunity to study and get ready to write your responses. To improve your pace and brush up on the knowledge we have provided here Physical Education previous year question paper class 10 ICSE. This will help the students get an idea of the pattern and blueprint of the exam, along with the expected difficulty level. The ICSE Physical Education Class 10 Previous Year Question Paper is essential reading for students who desire to pass the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Board Exam in 2023 with a grade of at least 90%. The students can effectively study for their upcoming ICSE Physical Education Exam with the aid of these ICSE Physical Education previous year question papers.

The questions in the ICSE Physical Education previous year question papers are all from the theory syllabus (Paper 1) which includes the following sections and units:

SECTIONS

UNITS/CHAPTERS

Mark Distribution

SECTION A

1. Human Growth and Development

100

2. Physical Education

3. Body types

4. Physical Fitness

5. Sports Training

6. Safety in Sports

7. Health Education

8. Careers in Physical Education

SECTION B - Team Games

1. Cricket, 2. Football, 3. Hockey 4. Basketball, 5. Volleyball, 6. Badminton (Choose any two)

 

You can check here all the Physical Education previous year question papers for ICSE Class 10 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education previous year question paper 2017 PDF

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education previous year question paper 2018 PDF

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education previous year question paper 2019 PDF

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education previous year question paper 2020 PDF

