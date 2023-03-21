ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Physical Education Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 Board Exams are annually organized by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE. This year the ICSE Class 10 Board examination started on February 27, 2023, and will continue till March 29, 2023.

The ICSE Physical Education exam for Class 10 is planned for Thursday, March 23, 2023. The maximum mark on the paper would be 100, and it would be two hours examination. CISCE guidelines state that an additional 15 minutes would be given for reading the document. You must make the most of this opportunity to study and get ready to write your responses. To improve your pace and brush up on the knowledge we have provided here Physical Education previous year question paper class 10 ICSE. This will help the students get an idea of the pattern and blueprint of the exam, along with the expected difficulty level. The ICSE Physical Education Class 10 Previous Year Question Paper is essential reading for students who desire to pass the ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Board Exam in 2023 with a grade of at least 90%. The students can effectively study for their upcoming ICSE Physical Education Exam with the aid of these ICSE Physical Education previous year question papers.

The questions in the ICSE Physical Education previous year question papers are all from the theory syllabus (Paper 1) which includes the following sections and units:

SECTIONS UNITS/CHAPTERS Mark Distribution SECTION A 1. Human Growth and Development 100 2. Physical Education 3. Body types 4. Physical Fitness 5. Sports Training 6. Safety in Sports 7. Health Education 8. Careers in Physical Education SECTION B - Team Games 1. Cricket, 2. Football, 3. Hockey 4. Basketball, 5. Volleyball, 6. Badminton (Choose any two)

You can check here all the Physical Education previous year question papers for ICSE Class 10 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

