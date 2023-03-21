ICSE Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE Physical Education Sample Paper, Download PDF

Physical Education Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: Get here the latest and CISCE authorized sample paper for ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2023. Read the complete article to score high in your ICSE exam 2022-23.

ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: Hello students, hope your preparations are going fine! We understand that right now you are going through too much pressure of getting good marks in your 2022-23 ICSE Board Exams. No doubt you are putting all your efforts and trying to absorb all the possible information you could that will help you during the exam. For most of the students, this paper is a good addition for improving their overall percentage. Alright then! Without twisting the lines let us discuss one of the ways you can improve your chances of getting a good score in your ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2023. Students should solve the sample papers for this exam to ensure above-average marks.

A sample paper will help you understand the question pattern, mark distribution, and important questions that may come in the final ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2023. You may find the complete specimen cum sample paper for ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2023, below:

General guidelines for ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam 2023:

Maximum Marks: 100

Time allowed: 2 hours

Answers to this Paper must be written on the paper provided separately.

You will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes.

This time is to be spent in reading the question paper.

The time given at the head of this Paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.

Attempt all questions from Section A and two questions from Section B.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets[ ].

ICSE 2023 Examination Specimen Question Paper Physical Education:

SECTION A

(Attempt all questions from this Section.)

Question 1

Choose the correct answer and write the correct option.

(i)A diet containing the right amount of energy, carbohydrates, proteins, fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and water to fulfill the requirements of the body is called:

(a) Nutrition

(b) Balanced diet

(c) Perfect diet

(d) Food pyramid

(ii)Which among the following is the responsibility of the official of the game?

(a) Decide on competitive plans and strategies with coaches.

(b) Work on developing advanced techniques and tactics.

(c) To inspect sports equipment's and examine all participants to ensure safety.

(d) To organize and supervise physical education activities and events.

(iii)Growth is defined as:

(a) Change in size and length of the body.

(b) Organization of all the body parts.

(c) A continuous process.

(d) Improvement in functioning and behavior.







(iv)______is not a source of proteins.

(a) Fish

(b) Poultry

(c) Eggs

(d) Green Tea

(v)What is the symptom of muscle strain injury?

(a) A loud "pop" or a "popping" sensation in the knee. (b) Swelling around the affected area.

(c) Pain over the inside lower part of the tibia or shin bone.

(d) A feeling of instability or "giving way" with weight bearing.

(vi)Development is a progressive series of changes which includes:

(a) Only Biological change.

(b) Only Behavioral change.

(c) Both biological and Behavioral change

(d) Environmental change

(vii) Which among the following is NOT the objective of physical education?

(a) Physical development.

(b) Recreation and fun.

(c) Social development.

(d) Psychological development.

(viii)What is physical fitness?

(a) The ability of a person to do daily work without fatigue.

(b) It is about eating a healthy and balanced diet.

(c) It is the state of being an individual.

(d) It does not help the athletes.

(ix)According to the principle of Overload, which of the following statement is correct?

(a) There should be greater load on the body than the normal load.

(b) There should not be greater load on the body than the normal load.

(c) Training load should remain static. (d) Training load should be extreme.

(x)An Endomorph tends to have

(a) high body fat percentage level.

(b) low body fat percentage level.

(c) a fast metabolism.

(d) small, long and slender muscles.

(xi)The minimum educational qualification required for a physical education teacher

is

(a) NIS

(b) B.P.Ed.

(c) M.P.Ed.

(d) Ph.D

(xii) Co-ordination abilities primarily depend upon:

(a) Central nervous system

(b) Respiratory system

(c) Digestive system

(d) Excretory system

(xiii)The stage from the birth to end of 5 Years of age is called:

(a) Childhood

(b) Infancy

(c) Early Childhood

(d) Adolescence

(xiv) Health-related physical fitness components are:

(a) Cardiorespiratory endurance and flexibility

(b) Agility and speed

(c) Balance and coordination

(d) Power and speed

(xv)The process of preparation of sportsman, based on scientific and technical principles, for higher performance is called as:

(a) Sports fitness (b) Sports training

(c) Physical education

(d) Physical fitness

(xvi)The physical strength decreases in

stage.

(a) Adolescence stage

(b) Adulthood stage

(c) Old age

(d) Childhood stage

(xvii)The year-long cycle of Periodization is known as

(a) Meso cycle

(b) Macro cycle

(c) Micro cycle

(d) Nano cycle

(xviii)An injury is:

(a) It is the change in size, in proportion, disappearance of old features and acquisition of new ones.

(b) It is the damage to your body.

(c) It is the transmission of physical characteristics from parents to children.

(d) It is the process by which an organism takes food.

(xix)The____ makes the circulatory system stronger, more flexible and more expansive:

(a) Growth

(b) Development

(c) Sports training exercise

(d) Obesity

(xx)The ability of your joints to move through a full range of motion is called as:

(a) Agility

(b) Co-ordination

(c) Flexibility

(d) Speed

