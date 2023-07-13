ICSE Physical Education Specimen Paper 2024 Class 10: CISCE Physical Education Sample Paper, Download PDF

Physical Education Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: Find attached ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Sample Paper for the current academic session 2023-2024. Use the PDF download link presented below, for future reference.

ICSE Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023-2024 for Class 10: This article brings to you ICSE Physical Education Class 10 Specimen Paper for the academic year 2024. Students appearing for ICSE Board Exams 2023-2024, must have a look at this article. A PDF download link has also been attached below for future reference.

ICSE Board releases its fresh Sample Paper every year, based on the updated syllabus for that particular year. Here, the Specimen paper for the current academic session, i.e., 2023-2024 is present, based on ICSE Syllabus 2023-2024. Yearly changes in the syllabuses are done by the Board Council, keeping in mind the upgradation required and relevance, for the latest batch. Thus, it is important to keep an eye on Updated Syllabus and New Sample Paper released by the Board Council, before you start preparing for your upcoming Board Examinations.

General Instructions:

1.Attempt all questions from Section A and two questions from Section B.

2.The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets[ ].

3.Section A consists of four questions. Section B has 12 questions, among which 2 have to be chosen by each student.

Marks Distribution

No of Questions Question Type Total Marks Section- A Question 1- 20 questions Multiple Choice Questions 20 Question 2- 4 questions Very Short Answer Type 10 Question 3- 4 questions Very Short Answer Type 10 Question 4- 4 questions Very Short Answer Type 10 Section- B Questions 5 to 16- 3 questions each Long Answer Type 25 per question

Note: Since two questions from Section B have to be attempted, 25 x 2 = 50 marks.

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Specimen Paper 2024 is presented below:

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the questions, write the correct answers only.) [20]

(i) Identify the process in the following picture.

(a) Physical fitness

(b) Growth

(c) Mental development

(d) Psychological development

(ii) The form of nutrition in which the intake of nutrients is oversupplied is known as __________.

(a) Undernutrition

(b) Overnutrition

(c) Special diet

(d) Staple diet

(iii) What is the full form of ACL?

(a) Anatomy Cruciate Ligament

(b) Anterior Cramp Ligament

(c) Anatomy Collateral Ligament

(d) Anterior Cruciate Ligament

(iv) This injury is characterised by pain in the front part of the lower leg _________.

(a) Sprained ankle

(b) Shin splint

(c) Stress fracture

(d) Tennis elbow

(v)The passing of traits from parents to their offspring is known as

(a) Puberty

(b) Infancy

(c) Childhood

(d) Heredity

(vi) This principle of Sports Training suggests that minor changes in training regime yield more consistent gains in sports performance.

(a) Principle of reversibility

(b) Principle of adaptation

(c) Principle of variance

(d) Principle of specificity

(vii) Which among these is not a macronutrient?

(a) Lipids

(b) Carbohydrate

(c) Protein

(d) Vitamins

(viii) Being able to change direction quickly in a game of Basketball is a good example of which skill-related component?

(a) Co-ordination

(b) Speed

(c) Power

(d) Agility

(ix) The unit used to describe the energy content of food is called __________.

(a) Calorie

(b) Nutrition

(c) Meal planning

(d) Balanced diet

(x) The power that helps to lift and carry objects is __________.

(a) Muscular strength

(b) Cardiovascular endurance

(c) Agility

(d) Co-ordination

(xi) Which option is not a prevention of an injury?

(a) Warming up and cooling down to be done

(b) Fitness of the participant

(c) Proper Training of skills

(d) Not resting between workout, using faulty skills and equipment

(xii) Given below are the two statements labelled Assertion (A) and Reason (R).

Assertion: The athlete’s workout gain and progress will be lost when he stops training.

Reason: A regular training stimulus is not required to maintain adaptations. In the context of the above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

(xiii) Which among the following is NOT the objective of physical education?

(a) Physical development

(b) Recreation and fun

(c) Social development

(d) Psychological development

(xiv) The ability to stay upright in control of body movement is called as __________.

(a) Balance

(b) Strength

(c) Power

(d) Endurance

(xv) The _________ is not a factor which affects our diet.

(a) Age

(b) Gender

(c) Body weight

(d) Personality

(xvi) An ankle sprain is an example of __________.

(a) Soft tissue injury

(b) Concussion

(c) Bone fracture

(d) Abrasion

(xvii) According to the principle of Overload, which of the following statement is correct?

(a) There should be greater load on the body than the normal load

(b) There should not be greater load on the body than the normal load (c) Training load should remain static

(d) Training load should be extreme

(xviii) The ________ is the range of motion of muscle and connective tissues at a joint or group of joints.

(a) Flexibility

(b) Power

(c) Accuracy

(d) Balance

(xix) Periodization means:

(a) The regular training of sports and games

(b) The irregular workout during sports and games

(c) The specific process of training and work load every day.

(d) The systematic planning of athletic or physical training

(xx) Match the following:

(I) Cardiovascular endurance 1) Sit and reach test.

(II) Muscular endurance. 2) The ball toss test.

(III) Flexibility. 3) Push up test.

(IV) Co-ordination. 4) The cooper run test.

(a) I-1. II-3, III-4, IV-2.

(b) I-3, II-4, III-2, IV-1.

(c) I-4, II-3, III-1, IV-2.

(d) I-2, II-3, III-4, IV-1.

Question 2

(i) Define the term development. [2]

(ii) What is plantar fasciitis injury? [2]

(iii) List any three main objectives of physical education. [3]

(iv) What is a concussion? State any two symptoms of concussion. [3]

Question 3

(i) What is accuracy? [2]

(ii) Explain the term nutrition. [2]

(iii) State any three preventive measures to be taken in order to avoid Sports Injuries. [3]

(iv) State any three characteristics of endomorph body. [3]

Question 4

(i) During one of the league matches of the CISCE Football Tournament Amar, one of the players of the Global Modern school tripped and fell down due to a tackle from an opponent and was injured. He had difficulty in standing up. The referees ran immediately to the spot of the incident, Akbar the coach was called on to the field to attended to Amar. Anthony another team player of Amar's team had certain queries which are listed below. Kindly clear the doubts of Anthony by answering the following questions?

1.If there is a broken bone it will be a:

(a) Shin Splint

(b) Contusion

(c) Concussion

(d) Fracture

2.In case of sprain the first-aid given will be

(a) Give massage to affected part

(b) Wait till the doctor arrives

(c) PRICER

(d) Apply muscle relaxant ointment

(ii) Define the term health education. [2]

(iii) State any three responsibilities of a commentator. [3]

(iv) What is hip bursitis? State any two causes of hip bursitis injury. [3]

For complete ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Specimen Paper, click on the link below.

