ICSIL Recruitment 2021 for DEO Posts: Apply Online @icsil.in before 16 September

ICSIL DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operators (DEO) on Contractual Outsourced basis to be empanelled for the Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi/any other department for future deployment on icsil.in. The last date for submitting ICSIL DEO Application is 16 September 2021.

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 13 September 2021 Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 16 September 2021

ICSIL Vacancy Details

DEO

Eligibility Criteria for ICSIL DEO Posts

Educational Qualification:

10+2

How to Apply ICSIL DEO Recruitment 2021 ?

Online applications are invited on ICSIL official website www.icsil.in (under Career section) from 12:00 PM on 13 September to 16 September 2021 till 12 PM.

ICSIL DEO Notification and Online Application Link

Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL) is a joint venture of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), a Government of Delhi undertaking. ICSIL is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and holds status of a Public Sector Undertaking.