ICSSR Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for Internship Posts at icssr.org, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

ICSSR Recruitment 2025 : Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi invited applications for Senior and Junior Internship posts on its official website. A total of 40 positions are available for recruitment for which eligible candidates can apply on or before 18th August, 2025.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Master’s/Bachelor’s (B.A. /B.Sc./B.com) degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

ICSSR Recruitment 2025 PDF

The detailed notification for the ICSSR Internship Recruitment 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

ICSSR Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Eligibility Criteria for ICSSR Recruitment 2025

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have posted wise eligibility as given below-