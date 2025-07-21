ICSSR Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for Internship Posts at icssr.org, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

ICSSR Recruitment 2025 : Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi invited applications for Senior and Junior Internship posts on its official website. A total of 40 positions are available for recruitment for which eligible candidates can apply on or before 18th August, 2025.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Master’s/Bachelor’s (B.A. /B.Sc./B.com) degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
ICSSR Recruitment 2025 PDF
The detailed notification for the ICSSR Internship Recruitment 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|ICSSR Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
Eligibility Criteria for ICSSR Recruitment 2025
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have posted wise eligibility as given below-
|Name of Posts
|Educational Qualification
|Senior Internship
|Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in any discipline of Social Sciences, Humanities, or Interdisciplinary Streams from a recognized university/institution.
|Junior Internship
|
Bachelor’s degree (B.A. /B.Sc./B.com) with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in any discipline of Social Sciences, Humanities, or Interdisciplinary Streams from a recognized university/institution.
• The candidate must have successfully completed their degree in the year 2024 or thereafter.
• As on the date of application, the candidate must not be enrolled in or pursuing any full-time Post Graduate programme.
ICSSR Recruitment 2025 Stipend
Candidates selected finall will get the stipend as per the posts given below
|Name of Posts
|Stipend
|Senior Internship
|25,000/- P.M (Fixed)
|Junior Internship
|
15,000/- P.M (Fixed)
How to Apply for ICSSR Recruitment 2025
Eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Go to app.icssr.org
Steps 2: Apply for Vacancy as per the norms given
Steps 3: Login to the link given on home page,
Steps 4: Apply Now against Full-time Internship Programme 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation