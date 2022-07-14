IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 (Out) @idbibank.in: Download AM Call Letter Here

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 has been released by Industrial Development Bank of India @idbibank.in. Candidates can download from here.

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the admit card of the IDBI Assistant Manager Exam 2022 which is scheduled to be held on 23 July 2022. Candidates can download IDBI Admit Card from the official website of the bank - idbibank.in.

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card Link is provided just below for the convenience of the candidates.

The candidates should keep in mind that the photograph should be affixed in the admit card and they should carry their admit card along with a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and same (currently valid) photo ID in original such as PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof with photograph issued by a Gazetted Officer (on official letterhead)/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative along with a photograph (on official letterhead)/Identity Card issued by a recognised College/University/Aadhar/E-Aadhar Card with a photograph / Employee ID). Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

Candidats should note that the name on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof they will not be allowed to appear for the

examination.

There will be objective type multiple choice questions on Logical Reasoning (60 questions of 60 marks), Data Analysis & Interpretation (40 questions of 40 marks), English Language (40 questions of 40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude and General/Economy/Banking Awareness/Computer/IT (60 questions of 60 marks).

The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam.

It is to be noted that, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks

How to Download IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022 ?