IDBI Bank Interview Admit Card 2023 Out For Assistant Manager Posts: Check Link To Download

IDBI Bank Interview Admit Card 2023: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has released the interview/document verification round admit card for the posts of Assistant Manager on its official website. All such candidates qualified successfully for the Assistant Manager Grade A Interview & Document Verification round can download their Admit Card from the official website-www.idbibank.in.

It is noted that IDBI Bank has earlier invited online applications for the 600 Assistant Manager via direct recruitment process.

The selection for these posts is based on an online test, document verification (DV), personal interview (PI) and pre recruitment medical test (PRMT). Earlier IDBI has announced the result of candidates appearing in the online written test.

Now all the candidates qualified in the written exam can download their admit card for the document verification /personal interview round from the official website.

You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Date of birth to the link on the home page. You can fetch your credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application.

