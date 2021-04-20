IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 for Officer Posts, Download Notification @idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: IDBI Bank Ltd. has published a notification for recruitment of Information Technology Experts & Chief Information Security Officer such as Chief Data Officer,Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and Head – Digital Banking on its website - idbibank.in.

Interested and eligible persons can apply for IDBI Officer Recruitment 2021 on or before 03 May 2021.

Important Dates

Start Date of submission of online application forms: 20 April 2021

Last Date of submission of application forms: 03 May 2021

IDBI Vacancy Details

Chief Data Officer - 1 Post

Head – Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance - 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels) - 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) - 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer - 1 Post

Head – Digital Banking - 1 Post

IDBI Officer Salary:

Chief Data Officer - Rs. 40 to 45 lac per annum

Head – Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance - Rs. 40 to 45 lac per annum

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels) - Rs. 40 to 45 lac per annum

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) - Rs. 40 to 45 lac per annum

Chief Information Security Officer - Rs. 50 to 60 lac per annum

Head – Digital Banking - Rs. 50 to 60 lac per annum

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Chief Data Officer,Head, Deputy Chief Technology Officer - Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

Chief Information Security Officer - Full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Master’s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies

Head – Digital Banking - Full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Master’s in Computer Application/Master in Business Administration/Post Graduation Diploma in Business Administration from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Experience

Chief Data Officer - Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects on Data warehouse/ Data Governance

Head – Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance - Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects on Project Management/ IT Audit/ IT risk management or similar compliance functions.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels) - Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT projects related to banking channels such as Internet Banking/ Mobile Banking/ ATM/ Payment systems/ Cards/ UPI/ IMPS/ Wallets/ POS

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) - Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects related to Digital Technologies such as Cloud/ APIs/ DevOps/ Innovation (AI/ ML/ Blockchain/ RPA/ Bots etc.)/web applications using latest technologies

Chief Information Security Officer - Overall work experience of 20 years preferably in Banking of which at least 15 years should be in the domain area and the last 10 years in Information Security field in Supervisory Role

Head - Overall work experience of 20 years preferably in Banking of which at least 10 to 12 years should be in the domain area and the last 10 years in Digital Banking field in Supervisory Role.

Age Limit:

Head – Digital Banking and CISO - Minimum 45 years to Maximum 55 years

Others - Max 45 years

Selection Process for IDBI Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary screening and shortlisting based on the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications

How to Apply for IDBI Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to send their application to “recruitment@idbi.co.in” mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line. The last date for submitting applications is 03 May 2021.

IDBI Officer Notification Download