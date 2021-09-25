IDBI Executive Result 2021 Out @idbibank.in: Download Marks, Cut-Off, Waitlist and Merit List Here

IDBI Executive Result has been released by IDBI Bank on idbibank.in. Download merit list, cut-off, marks and waitlist of the online exam held for the post of Executive here.

IDBI Executive Result 2021 Download: IDBI Bank has uploaded the merit list, cut-off, marks and merit list of the online exam held for the post of Executive. Those who appeared in IDBI Bank Exam on 05 September 2021 can download IDBI Result 2021 from idbibank.in or through IDBI Executive Result Link given below:

IDBI Executive Result Download Link

IDBI Executive Marks Download Link

IDBI Bank Wait-list 2021

The bank has also uploaded the wait-list of the candidates who would consider for the next stage of recruitment later. The candidates can download IDBI Bank Wait List through the PDF link below:

IDBI Executive Wait List Download Link

IDBI Executive Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise cut-off marks:

SC - 90

ST - 80.25

OBC - 96.25

EWS - 94.75

UR - 101.75

Subject-wise cut-off marks

Test 1 (Reasoning) (RE) (50Marks)

SC,ST,OBC & PWD - 8.50

EWS & UR - 13.75

Test 2 (English Language) (EL) (50 Marks)

SC,ST,OBC & PWD - 10.25

EWS & UR - 16.00

Test 3 (Quantitative Aptitude) (QA) (50 Marks)

SC,ST,OBC & PWD - 7.25

EWS & UR - 12.50

IDBI Executive Cut-Off Download Link

IDBI Executive DV and Pre Recruitment Medical Test

Those candidates who qualified in the online test will now appeared for Document Verification (DV) and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.

How to Download IDBI Executive Result 2021 ?

Step 1 - Visit the official website of IDBI -

Step 2 - Go to ‘Career’ Section and then click on ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’

Step 3 - Now, click on ‘Download’ given under ‘Merit List’

Step 4 - Download IDBI Bank Executive Result PDF

Step 5 - Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

Step 6 - You can also check your individual marks by clicking on ‘Know More’ given under ‘Marks of Online Test’