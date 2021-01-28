IGNOU Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Registrar and Security Officer Out @recruitment.nta.nic.in, Submit Objection before 30 Jan

IGNOU Answer Key 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the provisional answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Registrar and Security Officer posts for on National testing Agency (NTA) official website - nta.ac.in. Candidates can download IGNOU Assistant Registrar Answer Key and IGNOU Security Officer Answer Key from the official website of NTA - recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can also submit objection, if any, against answer key through the online mode on official website. IGNOU Answer Key Objection Link is available from 28 January (05.30 PM) to 30 January 2021 upto 05.30 PM. They are are required to pay online a sum of Rs.200/- per question challenged as non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking upto 30 January 2021 (upto 10.00 PM).

IGNOU Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download NTA Answer Key and submit objection, directly, through the link:

IGNOU Answer Key Download Link



IGNOU Answer Key Notice

IGNOU Answer Key Challenge Procedure

How to Download IGNOU Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of NTA - recruitment.nta.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Assistant Registrar (AR) & Security Officer for IGNOU’. A new page will open where you need to click on the link ‘Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’ Login in your account using ‘using your Application Number and Password or through Application Number and Date of Birth. Check IGNOU Provisional Answer Key. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ if you have any objection. You will see Question IDs.The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. . If you wish to challenge this option, you may use anyone or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box . You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After clicking your desired option, for [Test of General Studies, Educational Administration and Management ( For Assistant Registrar) and Professional ( For Security Officer)] scroll down, ‘Submit your Claims’ and move to next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. 11. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your processing fee @ Rs.200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

IGNOU Recruitment Test was conducted on 24 January 2021 for e for 29667 registered candidates across the country