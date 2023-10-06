IGNOU JAT 2023 Results out on recruitment.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF

IGNOU JAT Result 2023: NTA announced the results for I GNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist(JAT) results. Candidates can access the results til 30 October 2023 from the official website: recruitment.nta.nic.in. A direct link to download the result is given in the article.

NTA IGNOU JAT Result 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the results of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) for IGNOU(Indira Gandhi National Open University). The examination took place on 31 July 2023 and the skill test was conducted on 19 September 2023 for this post. There were 200 vacancies across various categories.

The examination was conducted in a bilingual(Hindi/English) format and was computer-based. The total marks were 150 and the components of the question were, General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Language, and Computer knowledge.

Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website of NTA: nta.nic.in till 30 October 2023. In this article, you will get all the information related to Junior Assistant-cum-Typist(JAT), like the result link, How to download the result, and the salary matrix.

IGNOU JAT Result 2023

The merit list released by NTA for IGNOU is not the final declaration, as the NTA stated ‘The results and the candidature of candidates are provisional. Final confirmation will depend on the verification of documents and meeting all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Information Brochure’ The dates for document verification will be stated shortly. Candidates can avail the results from the official website of NTA till 30 October 2023.

Particulars Dates Date of Examination 31 July 2023 Skill Test 19 September 2023 Last date to download result 30 October 2023

Direct link to download the IGNOU JAT Merit List

Candidates can download the IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist recruitment result pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to check the results properly and see if they got selected.

IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist Results 2023 Download PDF

How to Check IGNOU JAT Results?

Follow the simple steps below to check and download the IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist recruitment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA: nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down and look for the ‘Latest@NTA’ box

Step 3: Now click the ‘Declaration of Final Result for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) of Indira Gandhi National Open University(IGNOU) recruitment exam 2023’ option

Step 4: You will be directed to a PDF containing the IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist result

Step 5: Download the results

What is the Pay Matrix for IGNOU JAT?

The pay matrix for IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist falls under Level 02 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Hence, the salary will be between 19900-63200