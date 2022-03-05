IHBAS Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 114 Senior and Junior Resident Posts, Walk-In from 15 March

IHBAS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Junior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled in the office of Director, IHBAS, Delhi on 15, 21, 22, and 23 March 2022. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Walk-in-Interview Date: 15, 21, 22, and 23 March 2022

IHBAS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 58 Posts

Junior Resident - 56 Posts

IHBAS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Resident - Recognzied Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in the concerned speciality.

Junior Resident - MBBS or equivalent degree from MCI recognized Instition/Medical College.

Download IHBAS Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

IHBAS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Senior Resident - 40 years

Junior Resident - 40 years

IHBAS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Senior Resident - As per 7th CPC. Pay Matrix 11 (Rs. 67700-Rs. 208700)

Junior Resident - As per 7th CPC. Pay Matrix 10 (Rs. 56100-Rs. 177500)

How to apply for IHBAS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview with their application along with original certificates and one set of self attested photocopies of the relevant documents in support of Age, Qualification, Attempts, Marksheet, Degree, DMC Registration, Category & Experience ceriticate etc and two passport size photographs and a fee of Rs. 500/-will be charged from the candidates belonging from UR, OBC, EWS in the shape of Demand Draft (Non Refundable) issued in favour of Director, IHBAS payable at Delhi. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates.

Candidates who had earlier applied against the advertisement number 11/2020/Estt/IHBAS/9948 dated 17 November 2020 published in the times of India on 29 November 2022 and in the employment newspaper 05-11 December 2020 need to reapply for walk-in-interview but are exempted to deposit the requisite fee.