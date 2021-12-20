IIAP Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative Assistant and UDC Post @iiap.res.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) has invited online application for the Administrative Assistant and UDC post on its official website. Check IIAP recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) has notified for the recruitment to the posts of Administrative Assistant and UDC in the Employment News (18-24) December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 January 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Applying candidates should note that selection to post/s will be on the basis of initial screening, and then qualifying in the Written &/or Skill test. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for IIAP Recruitment 2021 :

Advt.No.IIA/15/02/2021 dated 25.11.2021.

Important Date for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 January 2022

Vacancy Details for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Administrative Assistant-02

Upper Division Clerk-05

Eligibility Criteria for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Administrative Assistant- Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such as word, excel, power point, internet, tally etc.

Upper Division Clerk-Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such ms word, excel, power point, internet, tally/ERP etc.

IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification (Administrative Assistant): PDF



IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification (Upper Division Clerk): PDF





How to Apply for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Institute website

https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/ on or before 17 January 2022.