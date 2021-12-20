IIAP Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative Assistant and UDC Post @iiap.res.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) has notified for the recruitment to the posts of Administrative Assistant and UDC in the Employment News (18-24) December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 January 2022.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.
Applying candidates should note that selection to post/s will be on the basis of initial screening, and then qualifying in the Written &/or Skill test. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.
Notification Details for IIAP Recruitment 2021 :
Advt.No.IIA/15/02/2021 dated 25.11.2021.
Important Date for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 January 2022
Vacancy Details for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Administrative Assistant-02
Upper Division Clerk-05
Eligibility Criteria for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Administrative Assistant- Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such as word, excel, power point, internet, tally etc.
Upper Division Clerk-Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such ms word, excel, power point, internet, tally/ERP etc.
IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification (Administrative Assistant): PDF
IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification (Upper Division Clerk): PDF
How to Apply for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Institute website
https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/ on or before 17 January 2022.