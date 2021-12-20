Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IIAP Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative Assistant and UDC Post @iiap.res.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) has invited online application for the Administrative Assistant and UDC post on its official website. Check  IIAP recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 14:22 IST
IIAP Recruitment 2021
IIAP Recruitment 2021

Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) has notified for the recruitment to the posts of Administrative Assistant and UDC in the Employment News (18-24) December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 January 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University  with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Institute of Astrophysics-(IIAP) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Applying candidates should note that selection to post/s will be on the basis of initial screening, and then qualifying in the Written &/or Skill test. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for IIAP Recruitment 2021 :
Advt.No.IIA/15/02/2021 dated 25.11.2021.

Important Date for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 January 2022

Vacancy Details for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Administrative Assistant-02
Upper Division Clerk-05

Eligibility Criteria for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Administrative Assistant- Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such as word, excel, power point, internet, tally etc.

Upper Division Clerk-Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such ms word, excel, power point, internet, tally/ERP etc. 

IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification (Administrative Assistant): PDF

IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification (Upper Division Clerk): PDF

How to Apply for IIAP Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Institute website
https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/ on or before 17 January 2022.

Take Free Online NCDRC - UDC 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationIIAP Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative Assistant and UDC Post @iiap.res.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date20 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission17 Jan, 2022
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.