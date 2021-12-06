IIFT Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download IIFT 2022 Question Paper and Answers PDF Here | Memory Based

IIFT 2021 Answer Key Memory based have been issued by top coaching institutions. Candidates who have appeared for the IIFT 2021 Examinations can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to check the Answer Keys.

IIFT MBA 2021 Examinations were conducted on December 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations are now eagerly awaiting the release of the IIFT MBA 2021 Examination Answer Key and Results. After the exams were conducted memory-based answer keys have been issued by a few of the top coaching institutions for the IIFT 2021 examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check below the IIFT 2021 Answer Key for the various sections.

IIFT 2022 Exam Analysis and Section-wise Cut-off

The IIFT 2021 examinations were conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates were required to answer questions from four sections - Quantitative analysis, Reading Comprehension & Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness. Students were asked a total of 110 questions for a total of 300 marks. A negative marking of -1 was also applicable for every incorrect answer.

The IIFT 2021 Examination answer key will be released on the official website soon. Students can cross-check the answers through the question paper and answer key which will be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates can check below the steps to download the IIFT 2021 Answer Key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIFT 2021

Step 2: Click on the sectional answer key link provided on the home page

Step 3: Enter the Login details in the IIFT Answer key login link provided

Step 4: The IIFT 2021 Sectional Answer Key will be displayed

Step 5: Download the IIFT 2021 Answer Key for further reference

IIFT 2021 Memory Based Answer Key

The memory-based answer key of IIFT 2021 will help the candidates in understanding how well they have performed in the IIFT 2021 Examinations in the different sections. Since the IIFT 2021 exams were conducted in the online mode, the answer key provided below is memory based and not accurate.

IIFT 2022 - GK and Current Affairs Answer Key

Candidates who have taken the IIFT 2021 Answer Key can click on the link provided below to check the General Knowledge and Currecnt Affairs Section answer key

Download IIFT 2022 GK and Current Affairs Answer Key PDF – Direct Link

IIFT 2022 – Quant Section Answer Key

The IIFT 2021 Quantitative Analysis section memory-based Answer Key is available through the direct link provided below.

Download IIFT 2022 Quant Answer Key PDF – Direct Link

IIFT 2022 - DILR Answer Key

Candidates can check the memory-based Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Answer key by clicking on the direct link provided below.

Download DILR Answer Key PDF - Direct Link

Disclaimer: This is a memory-based answer key for the IIFT 2022 GK Section. The questions and answers provided in this key are based on the aspirant's inputs and expert responses. The questions and answers in the final answer key may differ from this.