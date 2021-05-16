IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 for Non Teaching Staff Posts, Download Application Form @iiitt.ac.in

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Information Technology, Tiruchirappalli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Non-Teaching Staff against the advertisement number IITT/Advt./2021/ 05-01. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (3 June 2021) from the date of the issue of this circular.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 days (3 June 2021) from the date of the issue of this circular.

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Registrar - 1 Post

Assistant Registrar - 3 Posts

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Masters’ degree with at least 55% Marks or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale from a recognized University/Institute.

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 56 years

IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: PB: 3 (Rs.15,600-39,100) with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-. After five years of service as Assistant Registrar with GP of Rs.5400/-, an incumbent will be assessed by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for moving to the higher GP of Rs.6600/- with the same designation.

How to apply for IIIT Trichy Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send their soft-copy of applications to the email id: deputation.iiitt@gmail.com through the proper channel to enable the concerned to relieve them immediately on account of their selection. Applicants are also requested to send the attested copies of their “Annual Performance Appraisal” reports for the last five years. The candidates can submit applications within 30 days (3 June 2021) from the date of the issue of this circular.

