Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Walk-In Interview on 17 May for Medical Officer Posts

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at crpf.gov.in for 16 Vacancies of Medical Officers. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and all other details that a candidate requires to apply for the post.

Created On: May 12, 2021 15:16 IST
CRPFRecruitment2021
CRPFRecruitment2021

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer in various CRPF Units/GC/CHs/Institutions on Contractual Basis. Candidates holding the required qualification can appear for walk-in interview on 17 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 17 May 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 16 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of MBBS and completed their internship are eligible to appear for an interview.

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Below 70 years

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Salary - Remuneration of Rs.75,000/- per month

Download CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Interview.

How to apply for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on 17 May 2021 at GC, CRPF, Srinagar (J&K). All candidates are advised to bring all essential documents at the time of interview (Degree, Age, Proof & Experience Certificate etc.), application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. The interview will be followed by Medical Examination.

Latest Government Jobs:

APCOB Recruitment 2021 for Faculty Posts, Download AP Cooperative Bank Recruitment Notification @apcob.org

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 179 Vacancies, Apply Online from 18 May @apssb.nic.in

NLC Recruitment 2021 for GDMO, Physician and other posts, Apply Online from today onwards @nlcindian.in

Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for TGT, PGT, Lady PTI & Other Posts in Kazhakootam

JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Walk-In 79 Vacancies for COVID-19 Wards

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO and Other Posts, Salary from 75,000 to 95,000 Per Month

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 May 2021 at GC,CRPF, Srinagar (J&K). All candidates are advised to bring all essential documents at the time of interview (Degree, Age, Proof & Experience Certificate etc.), application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for & five passport size recent photographs.

What is the age limit required for CRPF Recruitment 2021?

The candidates who are below the age of 70 years are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the qualification of MBBS and completed their internship are eligible to appear for an interview.

What is the walk-in-interview date for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the required qualification can appear for a walk-in interview on 17 May 2021.

How many vacancies will be released for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

A total of 16 vacancies of Medical Officers will be recruited by CRPF in various CRPF Units/GC/CHs/Institutions on a Contractual Basis.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationCRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Walk-In Interview on 17 May for Medical Officer Posts
Notification DateMay 12, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 17, 2021
CitySrinagar
StateJammu and Kashmir
CountryIndia
Organization CRPF
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 7 =
Post

Comments