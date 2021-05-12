CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Walk-In Interview on 17 May for Medical Officer Posts

How to apply for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 May 2021 at GC,CRPF, Srinagar (J&K). All candidates are advised to bring all essential documents at the time of interview (Degree, Age, Proof & Experience Certificate etc.), application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for & five passport size recent photographs.

What is the age limit required for CRPF Recruitment 2021?

The candidates who are below the age of 70 years are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the qualification of MBBS and completed their internship are eligible to appear for an interview.

What is the walk-in-interview date for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the required qualification can appear for a walk-in interview on 17 May 2021.

How many vacancies will be released for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021?

A total of 16 vacancies of Medical Officers will be recruited by CRPF in various CRPF Units/GC/CHs/Institutions on a Contractual Basis.