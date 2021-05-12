CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Walk-In Interview on 17 May for Medical Officer Posts
CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at crpf.gov.in for 16 Vacancies of Medical Officers. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and all other details that a candidate requires to apply for the post.
CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer in various CRPF Units/GC/CHs/Institutions on Contractual Basis. Candidates holding the required qualification can appear for walk-in interview on 17 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 17 May 2021
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 16 Posts
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of MBBS and completed their internship are eligible to appear for an interview.
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Below 70 years
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Salary - Remuneration of Rs.75,000/- per month
Download CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Interview.
How to apply for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on 17 May 2021 at GC, CRPF, Srinagar (J&K). All candidates are advised to bring all essential documents at the time of interview (Degree, Age, Proof & Experience Certificate etc.), application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. The interview will be followed by Medical Examination.
