IIM Jammu Recruitment 2022-23 For Non-Faculty Posts at iimj.ac.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIM Jammu has invited online application for the Non-faculty Posts on its official website. Check IIM Jammu Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has published notice for various Non-faculty positions in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these positions including Project Engineer, Systems Manager, Placement Officer, Administrative Officer (Programs), Chief Innovation Officer (CIO, Secretary to Director, Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics), Assistant Administrative Officer (Establishment),Web Designer and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification on or before 31st December 2022.

Notification Details IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 :

Advertisement No. IIMJ/Advt/Non-Faculty-Rect/2022/05

Important Date IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 31st December 2022

Vacancy Details IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Project Engineer-01

Systems Manager-01

Placement Officer-01

Administrative Officer (Programs)-01

Chief Innovation Officer (CIO)-01

Secretary to Director-01

Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer(Establishment)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer (Hindi Language & Administration)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations)-01

Assistant Librarian-01

Web Designer-01

Junior Engineer (Civil)-01

Hostel Supervisor Female-01

Eligibility Criteria IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Engineer-B.E/B.Tech in Engineering (Civil) from a recognized University/Institute with 60% and consistently good academic record.

Systems Manager-B.E/B.Tech B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science or Electronics / Electrical / Communication Engineering with specialization in Computers or MCA / M. Sc. in Computer Science with at least 60% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.

Candidates willing to apply for IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification are advised to check the notification link for all the details including age limit/salary/eligibility for the posts.

How To Download: IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification

Visit the official website Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu-https://www.iimj.ac.in/

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Web Advertisement for Non-Faculty Positions' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window.

Download IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification-PDF

How To Apply IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates cam apply online for these positions latest by 31st December 2022.