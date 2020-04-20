IIM Kashipur Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Business Manager, AM and Other Posts @iimkashipur.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kashipur Jobs Notification: IIM, Kashipur has invited applications for CEO,Business Manager, Assistant Manager and Executives/Administrators Posts. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 11 May 2020.
Important Dates for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 11 May 2020
- Shortlisted candidates to be informed by - 15 May 2020
- Interviews (Physical or through zoom) – 18 to 22 May.
IIM Kashipur Vacancy Details
Name of the Post: No. of Posts
- CEO- 1Post
- Business Manager - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager -1 Post
- Executives/Administrators - 2 to 3 Posts
Eligibility Conditions for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification
CEO - MTech/ MBA/ PGDM/Equivalent Masters degree in Management/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri-Marketing/ Agri Economics/ Economics/ Technology/ Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship from a recognized institute AND having relevant experience in at least 10 years in incubation, technology commercialization; supported incubators; Assessment and evaluation of projects startups. Experience in startup ecosystem is mandatory.
BUSINESS MANAGER - MTech/ MBA/ PGDM/Equivalent Master degree in Agri-Business/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Markting/ Agri Economics/ Economics// Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship from recognized institute AND having relevant experience in at least 5 years in technology commercialization; supported incubators; Assessment and evaluation of projects startups. Experience in startup ecosystem is mandatory.
ASSISTANT MANAGER - MTech/ MBA/ PGDM/Equivalent Master degree in AgriBusiness/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Marketing/ Agri Economics/ Economics/ Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship from recognized institute; having relevant experience in at least 3 years in technology commercialization; supported incubators; assessment, evaluation of projects startups. Experience in startup ecosystem will be preferred\
ADMINISTRATORS/ EXECUTIVES - At least a Bachelor’s degree with one year work experience and exposure to startup ecosystem
Selection Procedure for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview
How to Apply for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020
The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form of the organization. The last date for online application submission is 11 May 2020.
IIM Kashipur Recruitment 2020 Notification