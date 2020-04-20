IIM Kashipur Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Business Manager, AM and Other Posts @iimkashipur.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kashipur Jobs Notification: IIM, Kashipur has invited applications for CEO,Business Manager, Assistant Manager and Executives/Administrators Posts. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 11 May 2020.

Important Dates for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 11 May 2020

Shortlisted candidates to be informed by - 15 May 2020

Interviews (Physical or through zoom) – 18 to 22 May.

IIM Kashipur Vacancy Details

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

CEO- 1Post

Business Manager - 1 Post

Assistant Manager -1 Post

Executives/Administrators - 2 to 3 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

CEO - MTech/ MBA/ PGDM/Equivalent Masters degree in Management/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri-Marketing/ Agri Economics/ Economics/ Technology/ Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship from a recognized institute AND having relevant experience in at least 10 years in incubation, technology commercialization; supported incubators; Assessment and evaluation of projects startups. Experience in startup ecosystem is mandatory.

BUSINESS MANAGER - MTech/ MBA/ PGDM/Equivalent Master degree in Agri-Business/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Markting/ Agri Economics/ Economics// Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship from recognized institute AND having relevant experience in at least 5 years in technology commercialization; supported incubators; Assessment and evaluation of projects startups. Experience in startup ecosystem is mandatory.

ASSISTANT MANAGER - MTech/ MBA/ PGDM/Equivalent Master degree in AgriBusiness/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Marketing/ Agri Economics/ Economics/ Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship from recognized institute; having relevant experience in at least 3 years in technology commercialization; supported incubators; assessment, evaluation of projects startups. Experience in startup ecosystem will be preferred\

ADMINISTRATORS/ EXECUTIVES - At least a Bachelor’s degree with one year work experience and exposure to startup ecosystem

Selection Procedure for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview

How to Apply for IIM, Kashipur Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form of the organization. The last date for online application submission is 11 May 2020.

IIM Kashipur Recruitment 2020 Notification

Online Application