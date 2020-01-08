IIM Kozhikode Admission (2020-22): Shortlist announced, check your admission status

IIM Kozhikode has announced the shortlist for the final selection process, shortly after the announcement of the CAT 2018 results. Aspirants can visit the official website to check the status of their result. Candidates must check the IIM-K admission as soon as possible because the registration for the round 2 is expected to close by last week of Jan 2020. The call at stage would require candidates to appear for the GD/PI/WAT round. However, the final call for admission will be released somewhere in the month of April 2020.

Find out all the details pertaining to the admissions at IIM Kozhikode in this article:

Programmes Offered at IIM Kozhikode

POST GRADUATE PROGRAMME (PGP): The Post-graduate Programme in Management is a flagship educational programme preparing the young graduates for senior level positions in industry and other sections.

Starting in 1997 with a batch of 42 students, the PGP intake has consistently increased making it the fastest growing management school in the country to reach that landmark. However, this was done keeping the quality of the programme high. The Institute continues to maintain its sound placement record and ranks among the top few institutes in the country.

Executive Post Graduate Certificate Programmes: Executive Postgraduate Programme (EPGP) in Management is a two-year post graduate diploma programme offered on Interactive Learning (IL) platform. The objective of the programme is to impart management education to working executives seeking skills and strategies to take their organizations to the next level.

The course with over 738 classroom instruction hours provides the participants with skills for leadership in the knowledge economy through an innovative curriculum.

Programme-wise Eligibility Criteria

IIM Kozhikode Eligibility criteria states that the candidate must hold a bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration after class 12, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (in case of the candidate belonging to SC/ST/PwD category, the eligibility criterion is relaxed to 45%

IIM Kozhikode Admission Eligibility criterion requires the applicant to appear in CAT 2019 exam and must score minimum prescribed sectional and overall percentile score to become eligible for next stage of shortlisting

If the candidate is awarded grades/CGPA instead of marks, the equivalence to determine PGP admission eligibility would be based on the equivalence certified by the institution/university from where the bachelor's degree is obtained. In case the institution/university does not have any scheme for converting the CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by IIM Kozhikode by dividing the obtained CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying the resultant by 100 to confirm the Admission eligibility of the candidate.

A candidate appearing for the final year bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results is also eligible to apply for IIM Kozhikode Admission 2019-21. Such a candidate must produce a certificate from the principal/head of the department/ registrar/director of the institution/university certifying that the candidate is currently in the final year or is awaiting final results and has obtained at least 50% marks or equivalent (45% in case of the candidate belonging to SC/ST/PwD category) based on latest available grades/marks.

IIM Kozhikode Eligibility further clarifies that such a candidate, if selected, will be eligible for the IIM Indore admission only if he/she submits a certificate latest by June 30, 2019 from the principal/head of the department/registrar/director of the institution/university (issued on or before June 30, 2019) stating that they have completed all the requirements (the result may, however, be awaited) for obtaining the bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate.

It is mandatory for a final year student, who is provisionally considered eligible by IIM Kozhikode and offered admission, to submit the mark-sheet and degree certificate of the final year bachelor's degree examination held on or before June 30, 2020. The deadline to submit the mark-sheet and the certificate is December 31, 2020.

IIM Kozhikode PGP 2020-22: Admission Process

IIM Kozhikode has adopted a three-staged selection process for its admissions to the PGP 2020-22 batch.

Stage 1: Registration of candidates meeting the minimum eligibility criteria

In stage 1, the following minimum eligibility criteria will be applied to all those candidates who have opted for IIM Kozhikode.

Stage 2: It is a pre-interview registration process and not a call for PI and WAT

Only candidates who have successfully registered online for admissions to IIMK will be considered for stage 2 (PI and WAT). The successful registration does not automatically qualify a candidate for the stage 2 selection process

Shortlisting for Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) The second stage process applies to all eligible candidates who have successfully completed the registration process in stage 1 for the admissions to IIMK and it is for the determination of the candidates to be called for personal interview (PI) and writing ability test (WAT). A shortlist of candidates in each category will be created based on an Aggregate Index Score (AIS). The AIS is computed based on the performance in CAT 2019 and Class XII and an academic diversity criterion. The weight of each component in the AIS is as follows:

Component Weight percentage CAT 2019 Index Score 45% Class X Score 30% Class XII Score 15% Academic diversity Factor 10% Total 100%

Stage 3: Final Shortlist

The short-listed candidates will have to appear for a WAT followed by a PI. IIM Kozhikode will conduct the PI and WAT in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and New Delhi. The entire process will last for a half-day (morning or afternoon). In this process, the candidates will be writing an essay and a professional resume, which will be followed by the PI. The essay topic will be announced at the venue just before the WAT. The professional resume will be evaluated on length and depth of work experience, quality of academic and professional qualifications, managerial and leadership attributes and exceptional academic, co-curricular and extracurricular achievements of the candidates. During the PI, the panel will evaluate the academic efforts and disposition, general awareness and social disposition, attitude and personality and articulation and communication of each candidate.

IIM Kozhikode PGP 2020-22: Admission Cut-off

All candidates who have opted for IIM Kozhikode and are fulfilling the above-mentioned minimum eligibility criteria would receive an email for online registration for admissions to IIM Kozhikode. Only those candidates who have successfully completed the online registration process for IIM Kozhikode will be considered for stage 2. Please note that this is a pre-interview registration process and not the call for interview

Table 1: Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Category Section-1 VARC Section-2 DILR Section-3 Quant Overall General 75 75 75 85 NC-OBC/EWS 65 65 65 75 SC 55 55 55 65 ST/PWD 45 45 45 55

* The percentage of marks obtained in Class X and Class XII would be calculated based on the aggregate marks of all subjects that appear in the marks sheet or grade sheet, irrespective of whether the Board considers them for calculation of percentage. Note: General (GEN), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Non-creamy Other Backward Caste (NC-OBC), Persons with Disability (PwD).

IIM Kozhikode Final Selection Criteria

After the conclusion of PI and WAT, the final scores will be computed (Table 3) based on the performance in CAT 2018, PI, essay, and the professional resume. Category-wise merit list will be prepared based on the final scores. Selection of the 60 supernumerary seats reserved for women will be done using the same three-staged process restricted to only the women candidates. Admission offers will be made to candidates following the merit list as per the Government of India reservation norms.

Table 3: Final Score Computation

Component Weightage percentage Personal Interview 35% CAT 2019 score 35% WAT-Essay Writing 20% Resume Score 10%

IIM Kozhikode: Programme Fee(s)

The annual academic fee for getting admission in the MBA programmes of IIM Kozhikode is mentioned as under:

PGP: Rs 17,50,000/-

EPGP: Rs.10,00,000 + Taxes as applicable

It is in the good interest of the admission seekers to regularly check their emails and visit the IIMK web site for updates on admission related activities. The fee mentioned above is subject to change as IIMK reserves the right to change, modify or adopt any new admission policy and process to comply with Government/ Judicial requirements or as it deems necessary.

About IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode joined the family of IIMs in 1996 with its first PGP batch of 42 students in 1997 and has grown over the years with a batch strength of 356 odd students making it the fastest growing management school in the country.IIM Kozhikode has a strong International Exchange Programme for students and faculty with several leading Management Institutes in EU and ASEAN countries like SDA, Bacconi, Jonkoping, Sweden, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark, ESCAP-EAP, France; University of Queensland, Austria, Victoria University of Wellington among others.

IIM Kozhikode is ranked 6th in the MHRD NIRF 2018 Rankings and 7th in MBAUniverse.com Rankings 2017-18 among top 100 B-schools in India. Accredited by AMBA, IIM Kozhikode boasts of one of the most picturesque and oxy-rich campuses in the country. The infrastructure includes air-conditioned classrooms, guest care areas and LAN/WAN connectivity. It is considered as one of the most efficient Institutions in the country. The institute is led by its Director Dr Debashis Chatterjee, a pioneer in the field of Asian models in leadership. He is credited with transforming IIM Kozhikode from an obscure regional school to an institution of national impact and global recognition.

