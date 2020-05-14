IIM Rohtak opens Registration for EPGD in Sports Management | Apply now | Direct Link Available

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak has commenced the application process for the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Sports Management for the candidates who wish to pursue and advance their career in the domain of Sports Management. Experienced professionals, sports graduates, and sports enthusiasts can apply for this programme which consists of 6 terms spread over a period of 2 years. This programme was introduced last year for the candidates seeking opportunity in fields such as sports marketing manager, sports talent managers, sports analysts, media and communication manager.

The application deadline for the EPGP in Sports Management is open till 20th July 2020 and applicants need to pay Rs. 1000/- in order to get registered for the course. IIM Rohtak has not increased the online application fee compared to last year.

IIM Rohtak's EPGP (SM) Eligibility Criteria

Candidate with Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent overall grade point average can apply. Work Experience in relevant field will be an added advantage.

IIM Rohtak's EPGP (SM) Selection Process

Candidates will have to undergo two-step selection process to get admission in IIM Rohtak:

Step 1: Sports Aptitude Assessment Test will be conducted online for the candidates seeking admission in the course

Step 2: An Online Personal Interview will also be conducted for the candidate who clear the online test.

How to Apply for IIM Rohtak's EPGP (SM)

Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to get successfully registered for IIM Rohtak's EPGP (Sports Management) course.

1. Visit the website iimrohtak.ac.in

2. Click on 'Apply Now'

3. You will be redirected to a 'Login Panel'

4. Fill the details as mentioned in the form

5. Make fee payment of Rs. 1000/- to successfully register for the online test. Payment of the application fee will be accepted online through payment gateways only.

6. After filling the online application form, send a signed hardcopy print out of the online application via Speed Post (India Post) to “Administrative Officer, EEP office, IIM Rohtak, Management City NH-10 Southern Bypass, Sunaria, Rohtak-124010 Haryana, India”. The envelope should be super scribed as “Application For ePGDSM-02 (2019-21)”

7. Candidates who will successfully send the hard copies of their application form till 22nd July will be considered for appearing in the online test.

IIM Rohtak EPGP (SM): Important Dates

Candidates are advised to keep track of the important dates to avoid the last minute rush. Here are the important dates of the events related to the exam:

Events Important Date Online Application Commences 6th May 2020 Last date of online application 20th July 2020 Sports Aptitude Assessment (Online) 26th July 2020 Online Personal Interviews 2nd August 2020 Declaration of Final Results 10th August 2020 Orientation Begins 7th September 2020

About the EPGP (SM)

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak said “Sports industry is important and fast growing. Increasing need to professionalize the sports industry creates need for sports management professionals. Sport management professionals are expected to deal with various business aspects of sports and recreation. Sport Management program at IIM Rohtak is expected to produce professionals who have the competence in various domains such as sport marketing, sports law, financials of sports, event management, sports infrastructure management, sponsorship, sports organizations, among others. We have also collaborated with eminent faculty specialised in sports management domain from international universities like University of San Francisco, Ulster University (UK), Leeds Becket University (UK), Zurich University (Switzerland), University do Porto (Portugal), British Columbia Institute (Canada), University of New Haven (US), and University of Helsinki (Finland). Distinguished stalwarts from sports industry like Ayaz Memon, Neeraj Kumar, Jeev Milkha Singh, Rishi Narain, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi among others are also providing their expert guidance and are academic advisors to the programme.”

