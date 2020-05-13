IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Selection Process | All about IPM Aptitude Test | WAT and PI | Admission Criteria

IIM Rohtak has recently announced the exam date for admission to the Integrated Program in Management (IPM) course. The IPMAT Rohtak exam will be organized on 21st May 2020 (10am to 12pm) slot for the candidates who registered for the exam. In this article, you will read about the IPMAT selection process, admission criteria, expected cut-off and other relevant aspects which are necessary for admission to IPM program. Read on to find out several selection stages for admission this year. However, let us first take a look at the IPMAT Rohtak’s eligibility Criteria as it is the first step where candidate knows whether he/she is eligible to apply for the exam.

IPMAT Rohtak Eligibility Criteria

To apply for IPMAT Exam, you must possess the below mentioned qualifications:-

Candidates belonging to General, NC-OBC and EWS Category must have scored minimum 60% in standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations

The age limit for candidates belonging to General, Non-OBC, and EWS category remains maximum 20 years of age as on July 31, 2020

For the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD (DAP) category, the minimum percentage in class 12th exam should be atleast 55% and maximum 20 years of age as on July 31, 2020

Also Read: IPMAT 2020 Exam Syllabus | List of Important Topics

IPM Selection Process

For the aspirants willing to seek admission in the IPM course, they have to appear for the 3 stages of selection. After every stage a shortlist if released for the candidates who have successfully passed the round. Take a look at the 3 stage selection process to get admission in IIM Rohtak’s IPM course:-

Online Registration – As an initial step, candidates are required to apply for the exam online. After reading the eligibility criteria carefully, candidates can apply for the exam online, if they fulfill the eligibility condition. On the successful completion of the application form and after the payment of the fee, candidates will be able to download the IPMAT admit card from the official website. IPM Aptitude Test (IPMAT Exam) – IPMAT is an online exam organized and conducted by IIM Rohtak. The exam was started in 2019 for admission to the 5 year IPM course (BBA + MBA). Candidates are allotted time of 120 minutes to solve 120 MCQ based questions in the exam. There are 3 sections in the exam named Quantitative ability, verbal ability, and logical Reasoning. Candidates have to solve the questions in the stipulated time limit. There is a negative marking of -1 mark for each wrong option attempted in the exam.

Also Read: IPMAT 2020 Important Dates Revised

WAT and PI: Those candidates who clear the cutoff will be shortlisted by the institute for the further rounds of selection. In this round, candidates will be called for Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI). In the WAT round, a topic will be provided to the candidates, on which they have to express their thoughts and opinions. After WAT round, PI round will be conducted, in which a panel of interviewers will analyse the skills and the performance of candidates in the IPMAT exam through a series of questions. Final Call for Admission: This is the final stage of admission process where candidates who clear all the rounds will get a final call for admission to the program. A merit list will be announced and those candidates who get call letter from the institutes will be required to make fee payment for admission to book their seat.

Also Read – IPMAT Rohtak Exam Pattern | Know the Changes introduced this year

IPMAT Admission Criteria

Admission to the IPM course is based on all the rounds of selection mentioned above. Take a look at the summarized composite score and weightage allotted to each round by the institute:-

IPMAT Exam Component Weightage IPMAT Test Score 50% Personal Interview (PI) 30% Written Ability Test (WAT) 10% Past Academics 10%

Also Read – IPMAT Eligibility Criteria | Age Limit | Education Qualification

For more information about IPMAT Rohtak BBA entrance exam or other BBA entrance exams, colleges, courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and you can also subscribe with us to get latest updates directly in your inbox.