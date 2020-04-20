IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Syllabus | Read Detailed Section-wise Syllabus

IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam Syllabus – Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak’s IPMAT 2020 entrance exam is expected to be conducted in the month of May 2020 for the aspirants seeking admission in the IPM program. The 5-year full-time Integrated Program in Management (IPM) is an initiative of IIM Rohtak on the lines of IIM Indore. IPMAT exam gives an entry ticket to the combined course of management studies from under-graduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG) level, i.e. BBA and MBA included. To grab this opportunity to get admission in IPM program, aspirants have to appear for the entrance test, which is known as IPMAT Rohtak Exam.

IPMAT 2020 entrance exam is a basic selection process, wherein the aspirants who will clear the cut-off will be eligible for the admission to further rounds of selection. To prepare for the IPMAT 2020 exam, read the section-wise detailed IPMAT Rohtak syllabus and find out what and how to prepare for the entrance exam.

A list of detailed topic-wise and section-wise syllabus is provided under for your understanding. Take note of all the topics that are expected in the exam this year. The topics mentioned below have been derived from the past trend and the questions asked in the previous year papers. But, before you take a look at the exam syllabus, read the exam pattern highlights to understand the exam structure.

IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam Pattern

Here are some of the highlights of IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam Pattern:-

IPMAT Rohtak comprises of 3 sections - Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability and Verbal Ability

Aspirants will get duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) to attempt the exam

IPMAT Rohtak is an objective-based exam where there are 120 MCQs.

There is Negative marking in the exam.

Also Read: IPMAT Rohtak Exam Syllabus – Changes Expected this year

IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam Syllabus

Take a look at the detailed IPMAT Rohtak exam syllabus as mentioned below:

Quantitative Ability Section

Arithmetic

Algebra

Modern Math

Geometry

Number system

Average

Percentage

Profit and loss

Ration & Proportion

Time, Speed and Distance

Mensuration

Permutation & Combination

Quadratic and Linear Equation

Logarithm

Graphs

Verbal Ability Section

Grammar

Vocabulary

Para Jumbles

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Completion

Word Meaning

Antonyms/Synonyms

Editing

Omitting

Logical Reasoning Section

Critical Reasoning

Syllogisms

Course of Action

Statement Cause-Effect

Statement-Conclusion

Strong/Weak Arguments

Data Sufficiency Arrangements

Coding-decoding

Prepare the list of topics provided in this article to score a good percentile in the IPMAT Rohtak 2020 exam.

Also Read: IPMAT Rohtak Important Dates – Check Revised Exam Schedule

For more such articles, keep visiting jagranjosh.com. Subscribe with is to get latest updates about the BBA exams, colleges, and trivia in your mail box.