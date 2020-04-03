IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Important Dates | Know Exam Calendar

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) conducts IPMAT entrance exam which grants admission to the 5-year BBA+MBA course. Candidates applying for the course will get dual degree, one at the completion of the BBA course (first 3 years) and after they are promoted to the MBA course, they will be eligible to get the PG level degree as well.

So here are the important dates that you need to follow to apply for the IPMAT Rohtak exam:

IPMAT Rohtak 2020 - Important Dates

Take a look at the complete exam schedule to apply for the IPMAT Rohtak 2020 exam:-

IPMAT Rohtak Exam events Important Dates IPMAT Registration begins Feb 10,2020 (Monday) IPMAT Registration ends April 15, 2020 (Wednesday) IPM Aptitude Rohtak Exam date May 1, 2020 (Friday) Personal Interview begins First/ Second week of May 2020 Personal Interview ends Third/ Fourth week of May 2020 Announcement of Selection List Second week of June 2020 On Campus Registration commences First week of July 2020 Academic Session begins First Week of August 2020

IPMAT Rohtak Exam Schedule

IPMAT Rohtak Registration – IPMAT registration window opened from 10th February for the eligible candidates. The Registrations are open online and candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of the exam conducting body. The registration for the IPMAT exam shall remain open till 15th April if no further changes are announced in the registration dates.

IPMAT Exam Date – IPMAT Rohtak exam is scheduled to be conducted on 1st May 2020 this year. Candidates will have to visit the designated test centers to appear for the IPMAT exam. The IPMAT Rohtak admit card mentions the IPMAT test location and time at which the candidates have to report for appearing in the exam.

IPMAT PI round – After the exam, IIM Rohtak will release the list of shotlisted candidates who have clear the IPMAT Exam cutoff for admission to the 5-year IPM course. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Personal Interview (PI) round at the campus. The personal interview will begin from 2nd week of May 2020 and shall last till 4th week of May 2020.

IPMAT Final Shortlist – IIM Rohtak will release the final shortlist of the applicants who have cleared the Personal Interview round for admission. The final shortlist is expected to be out by 2nd week of June 2020.

IPM Campus Registration – IIM Rohtak will send letter of confirmation to the candidates who clear the PI round and are interested to seek admission. Those candidates, who wish to seek admission in the IPM course of IIM Rohtak, will be required to pay an non-refundable course fee at the campus from the 2nd week of July 2020.

IPM course commencement – Candidates who have paid the fee will be called to join the 5-year course classes at the IIM Rohtak residential campus from the 2nd week of August 2020.

