IPMAT 2020 Important Dates | Check Registration, Admit Card, Result Date

Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore) has announced the important dates of Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 exam. It is important to keep track of the important dates to stay abreast with the upcoming events. Find out all about the registration dates, admit card release date, exam date, result date, selection date and the final shortlist announcement dates here.

IPMAT exam is conducted by IIM Indore for admission to the 5-year integrated management program that allows aspirants to pursue both UG level and PG level degree. Read the information provided in this article to understand the sequence of the events. Complete schedule is provided for your convenience. Go through the dates carefully and mark them in your calendar.

Also Read: IPMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

IPMAT 2020 Important Dates

Take a look at the IPMAT 2020 important dates:

IPMAT Exam Events Important dates IPMAT Registration begins February 17, 2020 IPMAT Registration ends March 30, 2020 IPMAT Admit card releases Last week of April 2020* IPMAT 2020 exam 30th April 2020 IPMAT Shortlisting commences for PI Second week of May 2020* IPMAT PI begins Last week of May 2020* IPMAT final shortlist releases Third week of June 2020* Admission begins Last week of July/First week of August 2020*

IPMAT Registration Dates

The first and the foremost step that a candidate has to go through is the Application process. IPMAT registration began from 17th February for aspirants who fulfill the eligibility criteria specified by IIM Indore. Candidates can apply for the IPMAT Exam till 30th March as per the notification on the official website. If there would be changes in the application dates, you shall be informed here.

Candidates need to fill the IPMAT application form online only through the official website of IIM Indore. At present, the institute itself organizes and conducts the exam the aspirants once in a year.

Also Read: IPMAT 2020 Registration dates and Application Process

IPMAT Admit Card

IPMAT Admit card is an important document that serves as an identification proof for the candidates at the designated test centers. IPMAT admit card is released by IIM Indore to the candidates who successfully register for the exam. Candidates must check details such as their name, test center location, father’s name, address, signatures, test date and time and other details on the IPMAT admit card. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars, do contact the IIM Indore helpdesk through email or telephone. IPMAT Admit card can be downloaded from the official website using the allocated user ID and Password to the applicant.

IPMAT Exam Date

IPMAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 30th April 2020 by IIM Indore at the designated test centers. IPMAT is a computer-based exam, therefore candidates will have to appear for the exam online. Candidates are advised to reach the test centers before the time mentioned in the admit card to avoid disqualification from the exam.

Also Read: IPMAT 2020 – Exam Pattern and syllabus

IPMAT 2020 Result

IIM Indore releases IPMAT 2020 result within a month after the exam is conducted. Candidates can check their result on the official website using the User ID and Password allocated at the time of registration. Post IPMAT result announcement, shortlisting process commences for further screening.

IPMAT Shortlisting Schedule

Post appearing in the IPMAT Entrance exam, candidates will be called for the further screening. A selected few candidates that clear the exam cut-off will be called for further rounds such as Personal Interview. The shortlisting date will be announced once the exam is conducted by the conducting body.

IPMAT Selection and final admission

Candidates shortlisted in the Personal Interview are then called for the final admission by IIM Indore. As per the previous year trends, admission process commences in the 3rd week of June 2020.

Also Read: IPMAT Rohtak Exam Pattern and Syllabus

For more information on IPMAT 2020 exam, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com. Please subscribe with us to get complete information about the IPMAT exam and other BBA entrance exams at one destination.