IPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2020 | Know qualification | Age Limit | State Wise Eligibility

IPMAT 2020 exam is conducted every year by IIM Indore for admission to the five year integrated management course. Aspirants seeking admission to Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) are eligible for admission to both undergraduate (3 years) and postgraduate (2 years) course. IIM Indore was the first premier MBA institute to launch IPM in 2011 with an aim to groom XIIth passed students for the managerial and leadership role. Therefore, candidates seeking admission to IPM have to first clear MBA entrance test, IPMAT to get an entry ticket to IIM Indore. Therefore, take a look at the eligibility criteria that you must possess to apply for IPMAT 2020.

IPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2020

Candidates are required to fulfill these conditions for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management. The eligibility criteria for IPMAT 2020 is as under -

Education Qualification

Candidate must have scored minimum of 60% in class 10th/SSC and class 12th/ HSC or equivalent examination in the case of General and NC-OBC category

Applicant must have passed the qualifying examination in 2018, 2019 or in 2020

Applicant belonging to SC, ST and PWD (DA) category must have scored a minimum of 55% in class 10th/SSC and class 12th/ HSC or equivalent examination

Candidates who will be appearing for class 12th examination or are waiting for the results can also apply for IPMAT 2020

Age Limit

Applicant of maximum 20 years of age as on July 31, 2020 is eligible to sit for the IPMAT 2020 entrance test.

IPMAT Eligibility - SC, ST and PWD/DA category

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD/DA category are required to possess the eligibility mentioned as under:

Applicant applying for IPMAT exam must have obtained an aggregate of 55% in both class 10th and class 12th. If the candidate has appeared for the SAT1 exam, the overall score should be atleast 1475 out of 2400.

Candidates who will be appearing for class 12th examination or are waiting for the results can appear for the examination

Age Limit

Applicant should not exceed 22 years of age as on July 31, 2020

